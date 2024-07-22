Shannen Doherty's 'Charmed' co-star Holly Marie Combs says actress 'promised to haunt me' when she died

Holly Marie Combs is saying goodbye to her friend one week after her death.

In a recent Instagram post, Combs shared a slideshow of photos featuring Shannen Doherty over the years, writing, "It's been one week and it feels like forever." The slideshow includes photos of Doherty around the house, singing on stage, on the set of "Charmed" and hanging out with Combs and other friends.

"I spent all day looking for one particular picture and found just about every picture but that one," Combs wrote in the caption. "Shannen promised to haunt me but I thought she'd be occupied with a few others at first. Alas I'm sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock. 10:18"

Doherty and Combs first met in the 1980s and became fast friends. Their special bond continued to grow when they were both cast as witches on the hit show "Charmed."

SHANNEN DOHERTY'S DOCTOR DETAILS 'SAD' BUT 'BEAUTIFUL' FINAL MOMENTS BEFORE 'CHARMED' ACTRESS' DEATH

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star died on July 13 at the age of 53, following a years-long battle with breast cancer. She was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and at the time, it had spread to her lymph nodes. After announcing she was in remission in 2017, the cancer came back in 2020, and she announced in November 2023 that it had spread to her brain and bones.

Combs posted multiple Instagram tributes to her dear friend in the days following her death, referring to Doherty as "my better half of 31 years," in one of the posts.

"There is a hollow in my chest and I can't seem to catch my breath," she wrote. "A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now. I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now. I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride."

"They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f---s given," she continued. "Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end. My most ardent champion. My loyal protector. My best friend. You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you."

She shared more photos of the two of them over the years in another Instagram post, writing, "Heaven got a little bit louder. You know where I'll be waiting. #Legacy @thehouseofhalliwell," referencing the "Charmed" rewatch podcast they planned to work on together, "The House of Halliwell."

The two played sisters Prue and Piper Halliwell on the hit show from 1998 to 2001, after which Doherty left the show, telling reporters at the time the drama on set was too much for her. She was then replaced by Rose McGowan for the remainder of the show, which ended in 2006 after eight seasons.

Doherty had recorded the first two episodes of the rewatch podcast, and had even hinted at the possibility of participating in a reboot. In the latest episode of the podcast, Combs said Doherty "was really looking forward to this," explaining the two of them "had big, big plans for this year. She didn’t think she was going anywhere anytime soon."

"I want everyone to know she was super happy to be here, and she was really happy to watch it again with fresh eyes, as she kept saying. She became like a fan; she watched it like an audience member," Combs said on the July 22 episode of the podcast. "I don’t think anybody loved ‘Charmed’ more than she did. And that’s a fact. And it’s also a fact that she’s probably laughing at all of us right now being super sad. I mean, there’s a degree of sadness that she does want."