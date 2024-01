Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Matthew McConaughey and Shakira are the latest celebrities to deal with the dark side of Hollywood fame.

The "Fool's Gold" star and "Hips Don't Lie" singer both took their alleged stalkers to court recently.

A woman claims she's McConaughey's "common law wife," while a man insists he's Shakira's husband.

Neither McConaughey nor Shakira know these individuals.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S ALLEGED STALKER REMOVED FROM EVENT DUE TO RESTRAINING ORDER

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey was granted a 5-year restraining order against a woman who had allegedly been stalking the actor.

The woman insists she's McConaughey's "common law wife" and that she co-authored his new book, "Just Because." According to the temporary restraining order previously obtained by Fox News Digital, the woman had been sending McConaughey "unhinged letters, emails, and frivolous lawsuits designed to lure [him] into court" to make contact with him.

McConaughey first filed for a temporary restraining order in September after the woman claimed she was traveling to a promotional event for the actor's new book. McConaughey noted in the petition he was "concerned" the woman might cause him "physical harm."

When the woman showed up at the event, she was met by authorities and informed of the restraining order against her. She was asked to leave and escorted away by police, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

Shakira

A 56-year-old man showed up outside Shakira's home Jan. 8, claiming to be her husband, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Daniel John Valtier allegedly posted various messages on social media and sent the Colombian singer flowers before showing up at Shakira's home.

"She’s my wife. I speak to her all the time," Valtier told a judge during his court appearance.

Shakira's alleged stalker then argued with a Florida judge in court, prompting his initial bond to be increased from $50,000 to $100,000.

"This man is delusional. He's saying she's his wife, and that's not true. That's very concerning to the court," the judge said.

"I have a man making comments in court to me (suggesting) he believes he has the right to be with this person, and that's absolutely not true. I'm not going to put up with it."

Rebecca Schaeffer

The "My Sister Sam" star lost her life at the age of 21 when a 19-year-old who had been stalking her showed up at her doorstep and shot her. Robert John Bardo was later convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Schaeffer's death led California to create the nation's first investigative team focused solely on stalking. The state later passed the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act in 1994, which prohibits the Department of Motor Vehicles from releasing people's private addresses.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has had a number of stalkers throughout her career. In 2022, a Brooklyn man stalked the singer at her NYC home and "across multiple states," according to police.

The man was arrested July 2 and charged with "stalking and criminal trespass."

"You’re dead you know," the man allegedly spoke into Swift's Tribeca home intercom June 12. "You’re holding her prisoner and I need to set her free."

Swift once revealed she carries army-grade bandage dressing due to her fear of violence.

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," she told Elle magazine in 2019.

"Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity," Swift continued. "We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."

Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander landed in jail after he attempted to crash the pop star's wedding in 2022. Alexander arrived at Spears' home hours before the ceremony was set to take place. He livestreamed as he entered the property and walked around.

Security asked him to leave, and a physical altercation ensued.

In August 2022, Alexander was found guilty of aggravated trespass and battery charges, California officials said at the time. Alexander pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said Alexander, who was not invited to the nuptials, damaged a door and battered a security guard who attempted to remove him after he refused to leave the wedding.

Alexander was credited with time served after spending 64 days in Ventura County Jail since the arrest. He is also under a criminal protective order, meaning he is barred from being within 100 yards of Spears and the security guard involved.

Spears and Alexander married Jan. 3, 2004, but the marriage lasted just 55 hours before it was annulled. Spears and Alexander were 22 years old at the time.