Selma Blair granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend after alleged attack

A judge granted Selma Blair a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

The actress, 49, filed for the restraining order on Feb. 25, claiming that her former partner of seven years, Ronald Carlson, attacked her on Feb. 22.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Blair detailed the encounter. She said Carlson came by her home to return a television set. Blair reportedly had just finished sclerosis treatment, which left her weak, and she informed Carlson she wasn’t feeling well.

Blair alleges that Carlson then verbally assaulted her, calling her "useless," and a "cripple" adding: "I don't f---ing deserve this, I can do so much better than you." Carlson allegedly ended this verbal aggression with, "I cannot put up with this anymore and hope you can find someone else, good luck, you're a loser".

In the court documents, Blair detailed that Carlson "became enraged" and allegedly physically attacked her, "jumping on top of her body while she was lying prone on the sofa." She claims he "strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively."

Blair claims she then responded in self-defense, putting her fingers in Carlson’s eyes and mouth as she called for help from her housekeeper, who was upstairs.

Allegedly, Carlson then put his hand over her mouth and face, "pushing it down into the couch," per the documents, making Blair "unable to breathe."

Blair then briefly became unconscious before the physical altercation continued. Blair alleges Carlson slapped her, "causing her to fall back to the floor and begin to bleed from her nose".

Carlson allegedly said he would "f--king kill you" multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Once her ex-boyfriend left, Blair called the Los Angeles Police Department, who responded with a house visit. The documents state that once she was speaking with officers, her nose began to bleed, and she passed out. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment.

Carlson was arrested later that evening for a felony of domestic violence with corporal injuries. Due to the arrest, a five-day protection order obtained by LAPD was placed against him, according to the court documents.

Blair mentioned in the filing that she was afraid of Carlson and claimed he has an unregistered and loaded firearm in a guest bathroom in his home.

Blair's son, Arthur, 10, and Carlson's child attend the same school, and Blair requested no contact from Carlson toward her or her son on the premises.

Carlson later filed for his own restraining order, which was denied by a judge on Wednesday.