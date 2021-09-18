Selma Blair says she might act again after going into 'remission' from multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair could return to acting after going into "remission" from multiple sclerosis.

"Yes, if there’s the right thing — I’m not going to try and insinuate myself in somewhere," Blair said in a recent interview with Variety. "I’m not someone that’s been nagged by ambition."

The 49-year-old actress was first diagnosed with MS back in 2018.

Despite her diagnosis, Blair has continued to make onscreen appearances. The actress plays Harper Glass in "Another Life" among other roles.

Blair announced she had gone into remission in August.

"My prognosis is great. I’m in remission," the "Legally Blonde" actress told reporters during a Television Critics Association panel.

Blair's treatment for MS included hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation.

"It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down, so I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed," Blair continued. "I don’t have any new lesions forming."

"Cognitively, I’m very changed and that’s been the harder part."

Blair has been promoting her upcoming documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair." The film will tell the story behind her diagnosis and treatment. The documentary debuts Oct. 15 in theaters and begins streaming Oct. 21 on Discovery+.