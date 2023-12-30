Selena Gomez shares throwback photos with sister Gracie, 10, ahead of New Year's Eve: 'Moments in time'

Selena Gomez is looking back at special memories from 2023 ahead of ringing in the new year.

The 31-year-old actress shared a slideshow of throwback photos on Instagram Friday, including two snaps in which she was pictured with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

"Moments in time," the "Only Murders in the Building" star wrote in the caption.

The siblings were on a visit to a Disney amusement park in one of the images Gomez posted. Gracie leaned against Gomez's back and wrapped her arms around her sister's shoulders as the two gazed into the camera.

SELENA GOMEZ TURNS 30: HOW SHE SURVIVED CHILD STARDOM, ILLNESS, HEARTBREAK AND CAME OUT ON TOP

In the second photo, Gomez and Gracie were causally dressed as they relaxed in a bed. Gomez was makeup free and smiling softly as her sister snapped the selfie.

Gomez was pictured wearing a purple and pink swimsuit as she posed with her friend Sofia Carson in another snap. The "Ice Cream" singer was with two friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham, in a photo that appeared to have been taken at a sports bar.

The Texas native sported bright red lipstick as she posed in a dressing room in another image. Gomez also included an image in which she wore a white blouse with large gold hoop earrings at a restaurant.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In one photo, Gomez lay underneath a fluffy pink blanket. Gomez leaned over and showed off a bright red manicure in a mirror selfie she included in her carousel. The actress also uploaded a shot from her 2020 photo spread in Interview magazine.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gomez concluded her collection with a casual snap in which she was pictured sitting on a folding chair outside with two friends.

Gomez's mother Mandy shares Gracie with her second husband Brian Teefey. Gomez also has a 9-year-old half-sister named Victoria and a 15-year-old stepbrother named Marcus from her father Ricardo Joel's second marriage to Sara Gomez.

Over the years, Gracie has accompanied the Disney Channel alum to a number of red carpet events. In August, the two were pictured attending Gomez's friend Taylor Swift's Eras concert in Los Angeles.

Gracie was also featured in a cameo in the music video for Gomez's single "Single Soon," which was released in August. At the beginning of the clip, Gracie's voice is heard on an answering machine saying, "I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends — at all."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this month, Gomez confirmed her new romance with record producer Benny Blanco, 35. Blanco was a co-producer on "Single Soon," and he and Gomez previously collaborated on her songs "Same Old Love," "Kill 'Em With Kindness," "Trust Nobody" and "I Can't Get Enough."

On Dec. 7, Gomez took to the comments section of an Instagram post about her rumored relationship with Blanco, according to Page Six. She described Blanco as "better than anyone" she has ever dated, adding he was her "absolute everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gomez also wrote that the 11-time Grammy nominee "has treated [her] better than any human being on this planet."

The Emmy Award nominee later shared an image of the pair on her own Instagram story. Two weeks ago, Gomez shared a black and white photo in which she kisses Blanco.

The image was included in another Instagram slideshow that Gomez captioned "New York, my favorite moments w you this week."