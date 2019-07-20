Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez stuns in black dress with knee-high slit at cousin's Texas wedding

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Selena Gomez posts sexy bathing suit picVideo

Selena Gomez posts sexy bathing suit pic

Break Time: Critics attack Selena Gomez's curves, she strikes back with sexy bathing suit photo

Selena Gomez donned a strapless black dress with a knee-high slit at her cousin’s wedding in Dallas on Friday.

Gomez — who served as her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s maid of honor, per Elle —  styled her hair in loose curls for the event.

SELENA GOMEZ SLAMS INSTAGRAM, CALLS IT ‘DANGEROUS, UNHEALTHY’

In footage posted to Twitter, Gomez, 26, is seen giving a speech at the wedding reception, telling her cousin, in part, that she “taught [her] to be so strong.”

Earlier this month, Gomez sizzled in a red one-piece during her cousin’s bachelorette party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

SELENA GOMEZ SHOWS OFF NEW DOG ON INSTAGRAM: 'SO CUTE'

Gomez previously celebrated her cousin's engagement with a post in March 2016. She said she and DeLeon "have waited our whole lives for this."

Separately, the “Wolves” singer recently posed with her mom and younger sister in a rare family photo. 

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.