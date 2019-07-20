Selena Gomez stuns in black dress with knee-high slit at cousin's Texas wedding

Selena Gomez donned a strapless black dress with a knee-high slit at her cousin’s wedding in Dallas on Friday.

Gomez — who served as her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s maid of honor, per Elle — styled her hair in loose curls for the event.

In footage posted to Twitter, Gomez, 26, is seen giving a speech at the wedding reception, telling her cousin, in part, that she “taught [her] to be so strong.”

Earlier this month, Gomez sizzled in a red one-piece during her cousin’s bachelorette party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Gomez previously celebrated her cousin's engagement with a post in March 2016. She said she and DeLeon "have waited our whole lives for this."

Separately, the “Wolves” singer recently posed with her mom and younger sister in a rare family photo.

