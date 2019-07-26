Selena Gomez thanks fans for birthday wishes in sweet Instagram post

Happy (belated) Birthday, Selena Gomez!

The “Wolves” singer, who turned 27 on July 22, took to Instagram this week to thank fans for sending her birthday wishes on her special day.

SELENA GOMEZ SHOWS OFF NEW DOG ON INSTAGRAM: 'SO CUTE'

“Well, I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night,” Gomez, who wore a white, summery dress for the phone, wrote. “Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

“Gorgeous,” one person commented on the pic, which had more than 10 million likes as of Friday afternoon.

“Absolute queen of all queens,” said another.

“Thank you, Selena, for the inspirational and iconic music. You have been a positive influence on many people and you deserve a great birthday,” wrote a third.

SELENA GOMEZ SLAMS INSTAGRAM, CALLS IT ‘DANGEROUS, UNHEALTHY’

Gomez, who rang in her 27th year on Earth while on an Italian getaway, recently attended her cousin’s wedding in Texas.

Gomez — who served as her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s maid of honor, per Elle — styled her hair in loose curls for the event. The former Disney star, who wore a strapless dress with a knee-high slit to the wedding, was later spotted giving a speech at the reception, telling her cousin, in part, that she “taught [her] to be so strong.”