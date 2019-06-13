WATCH: Sean Hannity answers audience questions on 'Fox & Friends,' plays Fox Nation's 'Quiz Show'

Sean Hannity was a special guest on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, weighing in on President Trump's remarks about accepting dirt on political rivals, taking questions from the live studio audience and playing the Fox Nation "Quiz Show."

The first question to Hannity was on the DOJ investigation into the origins of the FBI counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign in 2016.

Hannity said Americans need to "re-evaluate the media" and how the Trump presidency has been covered, specifically regarding the Mueller probe.

"There is a certain breathlessness and hysteria and glee, a desire to destroy the president that they didn't want elected. ... What they have done, in conjunction with the Democrats, is try to take him down," said Hannity, who characterized Trump's comments to ABC News about accepting political dirt in 2020 as "the greatest setup that Donald Trump has ever made."

He said if people are outraged over his comments, then they also have to be upset over the Steele dossier being paid for by the Clinton campaign.

"It is far worse what Hillary Clinton did and they show no outrage in this fake media environment we live in," said Hannity, emphasizing the importance of U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation and a separate probe by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz of the use of the dossier to obtain a surveillance warrant on Carter Page.

"The Horowitz report will be devastating," he predicted.

Hannity then received some ribbing from a female audience member about his singing voice before he teased a new "secret" project that he's working on following his movie-producing debut on "Let There Be Light."

To conclude "Fox & Friends," where President Trump will appear via phone Friday morning at 8 a.m. ET, Hannity joined Steve, Brian and Ainsley on Tom Shillue's "Quiz Show."

The trivia game centered on past presidential campaign slogans. "Quiz Show" is available on-demand for Fox Nation subscribers, featuring comedians, celebrities and many of your favorite Fox News and Fox Business personalities.