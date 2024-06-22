Sean 'Diddy' Combs deletes all Instagram posts, including Cassie apology video, amid mounting legal problems

Sean "Diddy" Combs has deleted all of his Instagram posts, including the video apology that he shared in May after hotel surveillance footage of the music mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura surfaced.

On Thursday, all posts were removed from Combs' verified account, which is followed by almost 20 million Instagram users. The account remains active and no changes have been made to Combs' profile photo or bio.

Combs, 54, hasn't publicly explained why he decided to wipe his Instagram feed. However, a report by TMZ, which was confirmed by Fox News Digital through a source, stated that the rapper's only motivation was to reset his social media, which he has done in the past.

The sources told TMZ that the move wasn't aimed at Ventura or anyone else. In addition, the outlet reported that Combs stands by the statements that he made in the apology video.

HOWARD UNIVERSITY REVOKES DIDDY'S HONORARY DEGREE AMID LAWSUITS AND FEDERAL PROBE

TMZ's sources noted that the clip had received global media coverage and was broadcast worldwide. The outlet was told that the removal of the clip, along with all of Combs' other posts, is not intended to take away from his comments in the video.

The insiders also told TMZ that the deletion of the posts was not a strategic move that Combs made in coordination with his team but a spontaneous decision on the part of the Bad Boys Records founder.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

On Nov. 16, Ventura sued Combs in federal court, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse. However, she dropped the case after the parties reached an out-of-court settlement a day later.

CNN released a surveillance video from 2016 on May 17, which corroborated part of Ventura's November lawsuit against the entertainment mogul.

In the footage, Combs was seen wearing just socks and a towel around his waist as he brutally beat Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

Two days after the release of the video, Combs shared an on-camera apology in his now-deleted Instagram post though he didn't mention Ventura by name.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Combs admitted, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab."

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

However, Combs' apology video was met with criticism from Ventura's legal team.

"Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Ventura, told Fox News Digital.

"When Cassie and other multiple women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Combs is currently facing five lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking, abuse and other illegal activities. The mogul has denied all allegations against him.

In May, former fashion student April Lampros filed a lawsuit against Combs in New York, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her throughout the 1990s.

Combs is also being sued by Liza Gardner, Jane Doe, Joi Dickerson-Neal and music producer Rodeny "Lil Rod" Jones .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Combs' posts on X, formerly Twitter, haven't been deleted, though his last update on the platform was on Feb. 4.

However, a Dec. 6 post in which Combs defended himself against the accusations in the lawsuits filed last fall remains pinned at the top of his X page.

"Enough is enough," he wrote.

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," Combs continued.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."