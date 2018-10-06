Scott Wilson, 'Walking Dead' actor, dies at 76

Scott Wilson, the actor known as Hershel on The Walking Dead, has died. He was 76.

The news was confirmed by The Walking Dead's official Twitter on Saturday, who sent their condolences to the actor's family and friends.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76," the tweet read. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!"

Wilson played Hershel, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie's onscreen father. The actor joined the AMC zombie series in season two, with his character ultimately dying in the fourth season while in prison.

On Saturday, TWD showrunner Angela Kang revealed during the show's New York Comic-Con panel that Wilson was set to appear on the new season. No additional details were given at the time. He was also slated to appear at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta, Georgia, later this month.

With over 80 acting credits to his name, Wilson earned his first acting gig in 1967'sIn the Head of the Night. He had roles in movies like Femme Fatale, G.I. Jane, Pearl Harbor, The Last Samurai, The Host, and most recently, Hostiles.On the TV side, he appeared in The OA,Damien, Bosch, The X-Filesand CSI: Crime Scene Investigationas Sam Braun. He also received a Golden Globe nomination in 1981 for his supporting role in the drama The Ninth Configuration.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock's Father Dies at 93

Claire Wineland, YouTube Star Who Chronicled Cystic Fibrosis Battle, Dies at 21

Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' Host, Dies at 76