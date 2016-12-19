Scene and Herd: Where the stars were and what they were doing

Justin Bieber was seen leaving Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktails wearing an oversized fur coat. He attended the Shots Studios Family Holiday Party.

LeAnn Rimes enjoyed dinner at TAO restaurant in Las Vegas after her Today is Christmas Concert. She ate with her husband and two stepsons.

Earlier this month, Heidi Klum attended the Mystere by Circque du Soleil show at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. She even tried to climb the iconic Chinese Poles that are featured in the show.

Nick Jonas was spotted dancing and singing in the audience of Jennifer Lopez’s headlining residency in Las Vegas. After the show, Jonas went backstage and posed for photos with J-LO. And even earlier this month Drake, Kristen Chenoweth and Kevin Hart were seen in the audience of her show.

Bella Hadid was celebrating with friends at Kola House for her Paper Magazine Cover.

Pro-golfer Rickie Fowler celebrated his 28th birthday at Catch LA with Supermodel Cindy Crawford taking Casamigos Tequila shots out of his Ryder Cup. Pro skater Ryan Sheckler and E! host Jason Kennedy were at the party.

New couple alert…Malika Haqq (Khloe Kardashian’s best friend) and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro enjoyed themselves as DeLeon Tequila and Billboard celebrated the release of DeLeon 100 with a special private performance by superstar Miguel at The Sayers Club in LA.

G-Eazy was seen sipping on Stillhouse Whiskey cocktails at Gerald's SpeakEazy Fueled by Stillhouse,in Oakland, California. After hanging there he headed to rehearsal for his show at the Oracle Arena in mid-December.

NFL bad boy partier Johnny Manziel celebrated his 24th birthday in West Hollywood at Nightingale. He was spotted leaving the club at around 2 A.M.

Jessica Biel stopped by her own restaurant Au Fudge in West Hollywood to look at a mural—created by artist Kelsey Montague—in partnership with Cirque du Soleil and Luna Petunia, a new Netflix series for preschoolers.

Earlier this month, Adam Sandler ate dinner at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel & Casino. The funnyman even spent time inside the kitchen with Guy cooking the famous bacon mac-n-cheese burger. Sandler was in town for a comedy show with Rob Schneider, Allen Covert and Tim Meadows.

Lionel Richie hung out in the Etihad Airways Lounge LAX before flying to Abu Dhabi to perform the After-Race Concert during the 2016 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in early December.