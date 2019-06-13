Scarborough: Republicans who don't condemn Trump's comments on foreign dirt are 'disloyal to their country'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called on Republicans to condemn President Trump's comments on accepting dirt on a political rival from a foreign government, saying any who fail to do so are "disloyal to their country."

"The Republicans have no choice but to condemn this. If they don't condemn it then, of course, they are being disloyal to their country and choosing instead to be loyal to Donald Trump," he said on "Morning Joe" Thursday.

Trump said Wednesday in the Oval Office that he would be willing to listen to foreign governments if they approach him with information on a political rival.

Trump made the admission during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, adding that he would not necessarily contact the FBI if such an approach was made.

"I think I'd want to hear it... I think you might want to listen; there isn't anything wrong with listening," he said.

The former Republican Florida congressman pushed back on Trump comparing such information to "oppo research," which is common in political campaigns.

"You would immediately contact the FBI, you just would, not even a close call," said Scarborough, adding he never heard of a House or Senate member accepting such information from a foreign source.

Jonathan Lemire, an AP White House reporter, then likened the president's comments to a "mob boss," saying Trump appears to be "putting his own political future above the rule of law."

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said it sounded like Trump was "telegraphing" to other countries that he wants help against his 2020 opponent.

"Who needs the Mueller report when he says it just out in plain sight, as he did yesterday? This is very dangerous," she said.

Fox News' Liam Quinn contributed to this report.