'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump over Supreme Court's refusal to hear Texas case, coronavirus vaccine rollout

“Saturday Night Live” sounded off on the Supreme Court’s decision to decline to hear a Texas case seeking to overturn the election results that was backed by Donald Trump.

During the highly popular sketch show’s “Weekend Update” segment, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che mocked the president’s ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Guys, I gotta be honest, I’m beginning to think Donald Trump didn’t win this election,” Jost joked during the segment before discussing the Supreme Court decision.

The court denied a Texas effort Friday that would have essentially nullified the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin, all states where Joe Biden won a narrow victory over the incumbent Republican candidate. The decision comes days after the court refused to hear a different request from the GOP to stop the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results.

“They were the first rulings by the Supreme Court that were just the eye-roll emoji,” Jost continued. “But don’t worry, Trump isn’t throwing in the towel because he has been a fighter his whole life. At least that’s what it looks like on his brain scans.”

The host went on to jab Trump for allegedly profiting off the decision to refuse to concede the election to Biden, instead he's asking his supporters to donate to the cause of overturning the results.

“I just love how the media keeps telling us ‘OK this time it’s over.’ Nothing is ever over as long as Donald Trump can make money off it,” he joked. “Even when he dies, his tombstone is just going to have his Venmo info. Also, he’s a billionaire but he keeps asking his supporters for like $5. Isn’t that just sad? It’s like saying for the price of a cup of coffee a day, you can help a desperate old man pretend he’s still president.”

Che chimed in by taking a shot at the state of Texas, which brought on the latest case.

“The Texas lawsuit asked the Supreme Court to invalidate election results in four other states, which is a plan so crazy, only Texas would try to execute it,” he said to mild laughs from the crowd.

Biden wasn’t let off the hook by the duo either, with Jost commenting on Biden’s plan to dole out 100 million coronavirus vaccines in 100 days after he takes office.

“100 million shots in 100 days, which is also his botox routine,” Jost said of the president-elect.

However, it didn’t take long before the crosshairs were on Trump once again.

“Biden probably would have gotten those doses to us sooner but the Trump administration rejected several opportunities to acquire an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” Jost explained. “Why? Who at any point this year thought, ‘We have almost too much vaccine.’ What the hell are your priorities?"

He concluded his “Weekend Update” rant by mocking Trump’s Space Force.

“You don't have the money for life-saving vaccines but you can start up a space army? That’s like the captain of the Titanic, while it’s going down, saying ‘’you guys wanna start a space army?’”

The White House recently pushed back on claims that the Trump administration turned down receiving additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine, prompting concerns that the company may not be able to produce additional doses for the U.S. until next summer due to commitments to other countries.