Sarah Jessica Parker shares throwback pics of Andy Cohen on 'Sex and the City' — and fans are stunned

Sarah Jessica Parker shocked "Sex and the City" fans on Wednesday when she shared throwback photos from the set of the hit show featuring a little-known guest star: Andy Cohen.

The 54-year-old actress shared two photos of herself, as Carrie Bradshaw, with Cohen, 51, who popped up in two episodes of the HBO show.

"Oh young love," Parker captioned the post. "Early friendship. I couldn't possibly have known what @bravoandy would come to mean nor how the love for him would grow."

SARAH JESSICA PARKER CLAIMS 'BIG MOVIE STAR' BEHAVED 'INAPPROPRIATELY' ON 'SEX AND THE CITY' SET

The first photo in the post featured Cohen putting a shoe on Parker's foot during the sixth season of the show.

The second photo simply showed Cohen standing next to Parker in a crowded room, a cameo he isn't even credited for.

The pictures left many fans, who were seemingly unaware of Cohen's role on the series, stunned.

"OMG I can't believe I never noticed him," commented one person.

"Oh no!!! I did not know he was in SATC!!!" echoed another individual.

"What? Now I have to re-watch these episodes for the millionth time! ❤️ SJP & Andy," said another person. "I had no idea he was in these episodes! Lol I love it! ❤️"

NENE LEAKES SLAMS ANDY COHEN AFTER HE MENTS HER REPEAT OUTFIT

Last summer, Cohen shared the same photo on Instagram, explaining the nature of his appearance during the show's fourth season.

"You may know that I was a Barney’s shoe salesman in the last season of #SATC but were you aware I appeared in Season 4 (I think) shirtless in a gay bar standing next to Carrie Bradshaw? (Sounds about right!!)," he said in the caption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen also said that while the shot was ultimately cut out of the episode, it can still be seen on DVD and Amazon copies of the show.