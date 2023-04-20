Expand / Collapse search
Sarah Ferguson defends Prince Andrew ahead of King Charles III’s coronation : 'Let him get on with his life'

The Duchess of York was married to Prince Andrew for 10 years

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fairs royal correspondent and author of The New Royals, spoke to Fox News Digital about the late monarchs close relationship with the Duke of York during the months leading up to her death.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is standing by her ex-husband Prince Andrew, despite their divorce. 

"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him… let him get on with his life to rebuild," Ferguson said during an appearance on ITV’s "Good Morning Britain."

Ferguson’s comments come on the heels of Prince Andrew being under fire, as he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the United States. He settled out of court for an undisclosed amount last year. 

The Duchess of York additionally confirmed she will not be in attendance at King Charles III's coronation.

SARAH FERGUSON BREAKS SILENCE ON KING CHARLES CORONATION SNUB

King Charles in green suit adorned with medals and chains sits in a royal chair next to a crown

King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. (Alastair Grant/Getty Images)

However, Ferguson, often referred to as "Fergie," has plans to join the royal family after the crowning ceremony. The Duchess of York will be in the VIP section during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, according to People.

"American Idol" judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are slated to headline the celebration.

Although she was not invited to Charles’ coronation services, Fergie noted her decision to stay behind.

Sarah Ferguson waves in a navy suit, light pink top, and navy hat as she arrives for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (Gareth Fuller/Pool/AFP )

"I'm not [going], it's a state occasion, and being divorced I don't think you can have it both ways," she continued to tell "Good Morning Britain."

"I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from him but to him, it's important to differentiate."

"That's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is… as I said you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around."

Prince Harry in a blue button down shirt and black suit smiles with wife Meghan Markle in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry confirmed that he would be attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III, but Meghan Markle plans to stay home with their children. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Other senior royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children will be in attendance at the coronation. The king's brother Prince Andrew is attending along with his sister Princess Anne and Prince Harry confirmed that he would be attending, but Meghan Markle plans to stay home with their children. 

King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Andrew Sarah Ferguson married

Prince Andrew with Sarah Ferguson at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement, London in March 1986. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Andrew and Ferguson were married for 10 years. They split in 1996 after having two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, but have maintained a close relationship.

Ferguson, 63, pointed out that Andrew is a "very good grandfather" to his grandchildren.

Sarah Ferguson holding onto her two daughters

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has two daughters with Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. (Getty Images)

Fergie added that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are doing an "exceptional job at unifying the family."

SARAH FERGUSON REMEMBERS PRINCESS DIANA NIGHTCLUB ARREST: 'WE GOT INTO TROUBLE A LOT'

Sarah Ferguson Princess Diana

Before Princess Diana’s death, Sarah Ferguson had a close relationship with the late royal. (Getty Images)

Before Princess Diana’s death, Ferguson had a close relationship with the late royal. 

When asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would say about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship, Fergie responded, "She was all about being true to her heart."

"And her heart would say, 'My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children.’"

Charles, Diana, William and Harry

Prince Charles and Princess Diana sit with young William and Harry. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma)

"… That is what she'd look at. She'd look at attitude and I don't know, she's not here to speak for herself, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life," Fergie continued to tell the media outlet.

"All of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling. Lead by example, smile and be kind."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

