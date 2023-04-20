Sarah Ferguson defends Prince Andrew ahead of King Charles III’s coronation : 'Let him get on with his life'

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is standing by her ex-husband Prince Andrew, despite their divorce.

"With Prince Andrew, he's such a good man. He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him… let him get on with his life to rebuild," Ferguson said during an appearance on ITV’s "Good Morning Britain."

Ferguson’s comments come on the heels of Prince Andrew being under fire, as he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the United States. He settled out of court for an undisclosed amount last year.

The Duchess of York additionally confirmed she will not be in attendance at King Charles III's coronation.

However, Ferguson, often referred to as "Fergie," has plans to join the royal family after the crowning ceremony. The Duchess of York will be in the VIP section during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, according to People.

"American Idol" judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are slated to headline the celebration.

Although she was not invited to Charles’ coronation services, Fergie noted her decision to stay behind.

"I'm not [going], it's a state occasion, and being divorced I don't think you can have it both ways," she continued to tell "Good Morning Britain."

"I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from him but to him, it's important to differentiate."

"That's a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is… as I said you can't have it both ways. You mustn't sit on the fence. You're either in or out, don't muck around."

Other senior royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children will be in attendance at the coronation. The king's brother Prince Andrew is attending along with his sister Princess Anne and Prince Harry confirmed that he would be attending, but Meghan Markle plans to stay home with their children.



King Charles III’s coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Andrew and Ferguson were married for 10 years. They split in 1996 after having two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, but have maintained a close relationship.

Ferguson, 63, pointed out that Andrew is a "very good grandfather" to his grandchildren.

Fergie added that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are doing an "exceptional job at unifying the family."

Before Princess Diana’s death, Ferguson had a close relationship with the late royal.

When asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would say about Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship, Fergie responded, "She was all about being true to her heart."



"And her heart would say, 'My boys have done really well, they look so happy in their own family units and they have beautiful children.’"

"… That is what she'd look at. She'd look at attitude and I don't know, she's not here to speak for herself, but from me, if I'm here talking to you, I would say that we should have much more kindness in life," Fergie continued to tell the media outlet.

"All of us need to stop being so cruel and trolling. Lead by example, smile and be kind."