Sandra Bullock was at home when intruder broke in

Police say they arrested a burglar at the Los Angeles home of Sandra Bullock while the actress was there, but she wasn’t harmed.

Los Angeles police spokeswoman Nuria Vanegas says officers responded to the call of a prowler around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and arrested 39-year-old Joshua Corbett on suspicion of residential burglary.

A phone message left for Bullock’s publicist Cheryl Maisel wasn’t immediately returned. But she acknowledged the burglary for People magazine and said Bullock is “unharmed and fine.”

It wasn’t clear whether Corbett has hired an attorney, and a phone message left at a possible family home wasn’t immediately returned.

Bullock was in Los Angeles this weekend to accept the Decade of Hotness award on Saturday at the Guy's Choice Awards, E! News reported.

In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her tendency to be somewhat of a homebody.

"Decade of Hotness…My question was what decade? I have several under my belt. It should really be Decade of Hot Mess," she said. "That I can own and I do that well and I'm still convinced I'm up here because someone dropped out and they needed someone quickly and we know I'm home on Saturdays."

The 49-year-old actress is best known for her roles in “Speed,” ”Gravity,” and “The Blind Side,” for which she won an Academy Award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.