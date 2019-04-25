Salma Hayek, 52, shows off ‘secret tattoo’ in saucy Instagram selfie

Actress Salma Hayek gave fans a sneak peek of her character in the upcoming film “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” with a sizzling selfie of her “secret tattoo.”

Hayek, 52, shared the selfie with her fans on Instagram Wednesday with a caption saying, “A little peek of #soniakincaid secret tattoo!”

The “Frida” star showed off a black tattoo of a bird on her left breast that her character, Sonia Kincaid, sports in the film. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is slated to hit theaters in 2020.

The steamy photo garnered more than 320,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments in less than 24 hours. Hayek’s fans couldn't help but gush over the star's ink.

“Such a goddess,” a social media user commented.

“Stunning,” another fan wrote.

“Most beautiful woman on earth ever,” another agreed.

Yahoo reported that her "Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” co-star Samuel L. Jackson also liked the snap.