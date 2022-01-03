Salma Hayek enjoys ‘first coffee of the first Monday’ of 2022 as she relaxes poolside in plunging swimsuit

Salma Hayek is entering the New Year with a re-brewed spirit.

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share her second post of 2022 and did so in opulent style — posing in a plunging, leopard-print one-piece swimsuit by Melissa Odabash and black cat-eye sunglasses by Saint Laurent.

The "House of Gucci" star relaxed poolside in the midst of lush greenery and oceanic views with a large cup of coffee in front of her.

"First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. Primer café del primer lunes del primer mes del año nuevo #lunes #cafe," she captioned the post.

On Saturday, Hayek posted a photo metaphorically looking back at 2021 in a picture that showed her in a swimsuit and peering over her right shoulder as she entered a body of water.

"Ready for new adventures. Lista para nuevas aventuras #2022 #adventure," she would write alongside the post.

Just a day prior, the "Savages" actress also wished her followers well into the New Year with another head-turning swimsuit snap as she posed next to a huge rock formation.

"May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022."

In November, Hayek received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She celebrated with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 14. The event was also attended by Hayek's "Grown Ups" co-star, Adam Sandler, who spoke in her good graces.

Hayek reflected in her acceptance speech on how far she's come in her career after experiencing racism and prejudice when she first moved to the United States from Mexico.

"If you ask yourself what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was you," she said of her fans, "because although they didn't know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins that are in the United States knew who I was. They understood that I came here with dreams like they did."

Hayek wrapped up her speech on a hopeful note.

"Find something to love, because the one thing that I stayed for was for the love of cinema," she mused. "If you think you aren't good at it like I did, make yourself good at it. It doesn't have to be the movies. Be your best at everything you do."

"Try to be better. Try to find the joy in what you do," Hayek concluded. "Work hard. Prepare. Don't care what anybody says. But most importantly, don't listen to yourself when you bring yourself down."