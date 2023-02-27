Sally Field says 'Mrs. Doubtfire' co-star Robin Williams 'should be growing old like me'

Sally Field still mourns her late "Mrs. Doubtfire" co-star, Robin Williams.

Before the SAG Awards on Sunday, Field spoke to People magazine about the first memory that comes to mind when she reminisces about her late friend and filming the movie in 1993.

"What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence," she said.

Field continued: "I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniusly talented man."

The 76-year-old actress then shared that she continues to grieve Williams and wishes he was still here.

"We all miss him," she told the magazine during the live show. "He should be growing old like me, for God’s sakes. I hate it that he isn’t here."

The iconic Robin Williams died in 2014 at 63.

At the award show on Sunday, Field accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award. During her acceptance speech, the actress recalled her prominent career in Hollywood, including her role as Miranda in "Mrs. Doubtfire."

"I’ve flown on wires and surfed in the ocean, rode on horses, in wagons, trains and fast cars. I had multiple personalities. I worked in a textile mill, picked cotton. I’ve been Mrs. Doubtfire’s employer, Forrest Gump’s mother, Lincoln’s wife and Spider-Man’s aunt," Field said.

"I’ve done scenes wearing 50 pounds of period dresses. I’ve been fully clothed, semi clothed and totally naked."

The "80 For Brady" star continued in her speech, sharing that from the time she was 12 years old, she knew she loved acting. "On stage, I never knew what I would say or do. I would surprise myself. I wasn’t looking for the applause or attention, even though that’s nice sometimes," she said.

"Anyway, it’s never been about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting, to me, has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive."