Departed
Published

Sally Field says 'Mrs. Doubtfire' co-star Robin Williams 'should be growing old like me'

Robin Williams died in 2014 at 63

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Sally Field still mourns her late "Mrs. Doubtfire" co-star, Robin Williams.

Before the SAG Awards on Sunday, Field spoke to People magazine about the first memory that comes to mind when she reminisces about her late friend and filming the movie in 1993.

"What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence," she said.

Field continued: "I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniusly talented man."

Sally Field remembered her "Mrs. Doubtfire" co-star Robin Williams at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Sally Field remembered her "Mrs. Doubtfire" co-star Robin Williams at the 2023 SAG Awards. (Getty Images)

Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film "Mrs. Doubtfire." 1993.

Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film "Mrs. Doubtfire." 1993. (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

The 76-year-old actress then shared that she continues to grieve Williams and wishes he was still here.

"We all miss him," she told the magazine during the live show. "He should be growing old like me, for God’s sakes. I hate it that he isn’t here."

The iconic Robin Williams died in 2014 at 63.

Sally Field said Robin Williams "should be growing old like me."

Sally Field said Robin Williams "should be growing old like me." (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

At the award show on Sunday, Field accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award. During her acceptance speech, the actress recalled her prominent career in Hollywood, including her role as Miranda in "Mrs. Doubtfire."

"I’ve flown on wires and surfed in the ocean, rode on horses, in wagons, trains and fast cars. I had multiple personalities. I worked in a textile mill, picked cotton. I’ve been Mrs. Doubtfire’s employer, Forrest Gump’s mother, Lincoln’s wife and Spider-Man’s aunt," Field said. 

"I’ve done scenes wearing 50 pounds of period dresses. I’ve been fully clothed, semi clothed and totally naked."

Sally Field accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award on Sunday.

Sally Field accepted the SAG Life Achievement Award on Sunday. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The "80 For Brady" star continued in her speech, sharing that from the time she was 12 years old, she knew she loved acting. "On stage, I never knew what I would say or do. I would surprise myself. I wasn’t looking for the applause or attention, even though that’s nice sometimes," she said. 

"Anyway, it’s never been about a need to hide myself behind the characters of other people. Acting, to me, has always been about finding those few precious moments when I feel totally, utterly, sometimes dangerously alive."

