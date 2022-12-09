Sadie Sink told a little white lie to 'Stranger Things' creators during the audition process for Max

Sadie Sink landed the role of Max Mayfield on "Stranger Things," joining other young members of the original cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo.

Sink talked about the rather rigorous audition process she went through for the role of Mayfield and the little white lie she told the show's creators during a recent interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"I joined the show in season 2, and I was a fan of season 1 before," Sink said during the interview. "All of my friends were watching it and everything. I was in the audition process for Max, and I think I had done four callbacks, did the screen test and then I found out that I got the role."

When the young actress found out she landed the role, she was at "speech and debate practice." She was almost immediately sent a skateboard, a trademark prop for Sink's character, from the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

"They sent a skateboard to my house the next day, and I had to learn how to do that," Sink explained. "I had no idea how to do it, and I really didn't like it because the first day I took a pretty hard fall, and it just set a bad tone for the entire journey.

"I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie, and the two don't go hand-in-hand, so I don't know why I thought that would mean anything."

In the end, it all worked out for Sink, who has been in the main cast of the show ever since her character was first introduced in season 2. Mayfield has been a beloved character by fans of the show.

Sink also appears in the 2022 movie, "The Whale" with Brendan Fraser and was in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film opposite Dylan O'Brien.