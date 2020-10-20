Ryan Seacrest tests negative for coronavirus after Kelly Ripa hosted 'Live' solo for 2 days

Ryan Seacrest tested negative for the coronavirus after being absent from taping “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for two days.

Kelly Ripa hosted the show solo on Monday and Tuesday, announcing on the show’s official Instagram page that her co-host “took the day off” Monday. However, when he didn’t show up on Tuesday, she explained that he was awaiting a COVID-19 test.

According to People, Seacrest, 45, was staying home with a cough out of an abundance of caution until his COVID-19 test came back. On Tuesday, the show’s Instagram account shared another video of Ripa, 50, sitting at the show’s New York City studio set explaining the situation. The video caption revealed that Seacrest had tested negative.

“UPDATE: Great news.. test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!” the post read.

Us Weekly reports that the duo went back to hosting together in the studio in September after working remotely for months in light of the global pandemic. Their first episode back featured an outdoor cookout for Labor Day. However, the next day they were back in the famous New York City studio where they’ve been throughout season 33.

They’ve been the hosts of the daytime talk show since 2017 when Michael Strahan left the series.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Ripa’s work and personal life hard. Not only did she have to be away from the studio for months, but her husband, Mark Consuelos, had to return to Vancouver, Canada to continue filming “Riverdale.” He’ll remain under quarantine in Canada to film until Christmas.

Last month, he shared two pictures nuzzled up to Ripa captioned, “1 month down....3 to go….mising my home team.”

The “All My Children” alum revealed it was the longest consecutive period of time she spent with her husband since they got married in 1996.

"It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say,” Ripa said on “Live!” at the time.