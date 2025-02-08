Ryan Reynolds ‘thrilled’ for movie win after he and Blake Lively ditch awards show as legal war unfolds

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were noticeably absent at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

As Reynolds’ Marvel movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," won Best Comedy at the famous awards ceremony, Friday, he took to social media to celebrate his win.

"Zing! Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled," the Hollywood actor penned on Instagram.

He additionally congratulated Kieran Culkin’s "A Real Pain," since both films tied for Best Comedy.

Reynolds starred in the superhero action movie alongside Hugh Jackman, as the actor portrayed the character Wolverine.

During the same night as the Critics Choice Awards, Reynolds shared on social media that he attended a J.P. Morgan summit with the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger and agent Bryan Lourd. Reynold’s mother additionally made an appearance at the business event.

Meanwhile, the awards show host, comedian Chelsea Handler, kicked off the night with a monologue, as she made a jab at Reynold’s wife Lively and her "It Ends With Us" actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds and Lively are currently in a legal battle with Baldoni, as the "Jane the Virgin" star is suing the Hollywood couple.

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country, waking up every day not knowing what news we're going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us," Handler said in her monologue.

"So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively," she jokingly added.

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction, I'm grateful," she remarked. "I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel."

"It ends with us, guys," she referred to the title of the film.

Baldoni and Lively have become embroiled in a legal back-and-forth involving multiple lawsuits, leaked text messages and emails and behind-the-scenes footage to prove certain claims.

Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively followed the actress's own, accusing the actor of sexual harassment while filming "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni insisted Lively "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following fallout from the "It Ends With Us" press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

Lively and Baldoni's lawyers were in court Feb. 3, where they discussed a potential gag order with a judge.

Judge Lewis Liman ordered the stars' legal teams to follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press.

Neither party will be allowed to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury.

However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their clients in the media against publicity not created by either side.

The trial date remained set for March 2026.

