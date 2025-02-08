Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds ‘thrilled’ for movie win after he and Blake Lively ditch awards show as legal war unfolds

The actors skipped the 2025 Critics Choice Awards as lawsuit with Justin Baldoni escalates

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Nikki Glaser isn't following the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni because it's too much reading Video

Nikki Glaser isn't following the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni because it's too much reading

Comedian Nikki Glaser told Fox News Digital she isn't following the legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively because "it's too much reading."

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively were noticeably absent at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. 

As Reynolds’ Marvel movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," won Best Comedy at the famous awards ceremony, Friday, he took to social media to celebrate his win.

"Zing! Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled," the Hollywood actor penned on Instagram

BLAKE LIVELY, JUSTIN BALDONI TIMELINE: TAYLOR SWIFT TANGLED INTO LEAKED MESSAGES, EMBARRASSING LAWSUITS

Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively skipped the 2025 Critics Choice Awards as their legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni looms.

Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively skipped the 2025 Critics Choice Awards as their legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni looms. ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

He additionally congratulated Kieran Culkin’s "A Real Pain," since both films tied for Best Comedy. 

Reynolds starred in the superhero action movie alongside Hugh Jackman, as the actor portrayed the character Wolverine.

During the same night as the Critics Choice Awards, Reynolds shared on social media that he attended a J.P. Morgan summit with the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger.

During the same night as the Critics Choice Awards, Reynolds shared on social media that he attended a J.P. Morgan summit with the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith/Getty Images)

During the same night as the Critics Choice Awards, Reynolds shared on social media that he attended a J.P. Morgan summit with the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger and agent Bryan Lourd. Reynold’s mother additionally made an appearance at the business event. 

Meanwhile, the awards show host, comedian Chelsea Handler, kicked off the night with a monologue, as she made a jab at Reynold’s wife Lively and her "It Ends With Us" actor-director Justin Baldoni. 

Blake Lively in a red printed jumpsuit looks at husband Ryan Reynolds with her back turned to the camera split Blake Lively laughs/smiles for the camera as Ryan Reynolds looks away

Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds helped write and produce, in addition to star in "Deadpool & Wolverine." (Getty Images)

Reynolds and Lively are currently in a legal battle with Baldoni, as the "Jane the Virgin" star is suing the Hollywood couple. 

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country, waking up every day not knowing what news we're going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us," Handler said in her monologue

"So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively," she jokingly added.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the set of "It Ends With Us"

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively starred in the film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction, I'm grateful," she remarked. "I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel."

"It ends with us, guys," she referred to the title of the film.

Baldoni and Lively have become embroiled in a legal back-and-forth involving multiple lawsuits, leaked text messages and emails and behind-the-scenes footage to prove certain claims.

Justin Baldoni releases unedited 'It Ends With Us' footage featuring Blake Lively Video

Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively followed the actress's own, accusing the actor of sexual harassment while filming "It Ends With Us." 

Baldoni insisted Lively "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following fallout from the "It Ends With Us" press tour after she allegedly took control of the film.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively film It Ends With Us

Justin Baldoni not only starred in the film adaptation of the novel, but also directed the movie. (Getty Images)

Lively and Baldoni's lawyers were in court Feb. 3, where they discussed a potential gag order with a judge.

Judge Lewis Liman ordered the stars' legal teams to follow the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which limit speaking to the press. 

Blake Lively wears strapless floral dress next to Justin Baldoni in a pink suit

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni's legal team of attempting to sabotage her career. (Getty Images)

Neither party will be allowed to make statements to the press that have a "substantial likelihood" of prejudicing a jury. 

However, the legal teams will be allowed to defend their clients in the media against publicity not created by either side.

The trial date remained set for March 2026.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report. 

