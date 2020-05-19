Ryan Phillippe flashes abs while sharing how he feels about coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ryan Phillippe has turned up the heat on Instagram with a rare glimpse at his rock solid abs in quarantine.

The 45-year-old actor posted a photo to his social media account over the weekend where he's standing in the sun outside his home.

The father of three didn't exactly look too pleased for the pic as he faces the camera with a fierce look on his face but he explained why he looked so down in the caption.

"OVER IT," Phillippe wrote underneath the pic, prompting many of his followers to assume he was referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we all agree that we are over it, the virus will for sure just go away," one fan commented sarcastically.

"i'll follow along," Phillippe responded.

The photo garnered over 145,000 likes on the social media platform. Other stars chimed in with their own take on the global pandemic, which has forced many around the country into quarantine due to stay-at-home orders.

"same," artist Diplo agreed, along with film producer Mohammed Al Turki who wrote the same caption.

In late March, just about two weeks into California's stay-at-home order, the "Cruel Intentions" actor joked that every day is "just a sunday now."

"may all our health practitioners and essential service peopole remain safe and healthy. comfort to the victims and their families. the rest of you, happy sunday and stay the hell home. dad sez," Phillippe wrote.

Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were married for 9 years before divorcing in 2008. The exes share daughter, Ava, and son, Deacon together. Phillippe also has a third child, daughter Kai, with ex Alexis Knapp.