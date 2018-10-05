Ryan Lochte to seek treatment for alcohol addiction: report

Ryan Lochte will reportedly be seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

In a statement obtained by TMZ on Friday, Lochte's attorney Jeff Ostrow revealed that the U.S. swimmer "has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years."

"And unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him," Ostrow said, adding that Lochte "has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately. "

"Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his 5th Olympics in Tokyo in 2020," Ostrow concluded.

A rep for Lochte did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to the outlet, the news comes one day after the 34-year-old Olympian tried to kick down his hotel room door, while under the influence, in Newport Beach, Calif. Thursday morning. Per TMZ, cops were called, but no arrests were made.

In 2016, Lochte faced public backlash after he falsely claimed he and three fellow Team USA swimmers were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Brazil during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games.

Lochte later admitted to being “hammered” and said he couldn't remember all the details of the night. Ultimately, he and his teammates received penalties for lying. Lochte also lost his endorsements and was suspended from swimming for 10 months.

