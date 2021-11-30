'Rust' shooting: Police release fourth search warrant in ongoing investigation

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department released a fourth search warrant in the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust."

Actor Alec Baldwin was handed a Colt revolver by assistant director Dave Halls while rehearsing a scene for the indie-western on Oct. 21. Baldwin fired the gun, which was loaded with a live round that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza .

The department's investigation into the fatal incident has been focused on determining how live ammunition made it onto the set of "Rust."

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed claimed the ammunition on the set had been supplied by Seth Kenney. The ammo had been picked up from PDQ Arm and Prop, LLC by either Gutierrez Reed or prop master Sarah Zachry, according to the search warrant.

Kenney told police on Oct. 29 that he might know where the live rounds came from. He claimed that "a couple years back" he had received "reloaded ammunition" that featured the same logo as dummy rounds he would normally bring to set.

"Seth described how a couple years back, he received ‘reloaded ammunition’ from a friend," the search warrant stated. "Seth described the ammunition stuck out to him due to the suspected live round to have a cartridge with the Starline Brass logo on it. Seth described the logo to be a star, an arch, and then another star. He described how the company only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, therefore it had to be a reloaded round."

Kenney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez Reed's father, veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed, told police that he had provided live ammunition to Kenney on a previous movie set. Production on the unnamed film had provided training to actors for live fire, according to his statement.

"In Thell’s statement, he advised in the August/September timeframe, he worked on a set with Seth Kenney," the search warrant said. "Thell advised during the production there was training provided to the actors for live fire with firearms, conducted on a firearms range. Thell said at this time, Seth requested he bring live ammunition in the event they ran out of what was supplied. Thell stated he did bring an ‘ammo can’ with live ammunition from a friend, and this ammunition was not factory made rounds. He advised there was approximately 200-300 rounds in the can, and described the can to be green in color and looked like a military ammo can."

"Thell advised after the production ended, Seth took the ammo can and the remainder of the ammunition in the can back to New Mexico. He said the can still had .45 caliber colt ammunition in it, and after several attempts to get it back from Seth, Seth advised Thell to ‘write it off.’ Thell stated this ammunition may match the ammunition found on the set of ‘Rust.’"

The search warrant revealed new details of interviews with Gutierrez Reed and prop master Zachry, including a statement Gutierrez Reed gave to police in which she admitted she "didn’t really check [the gun] too much," referring to the gun Baldwin later discharged.

The fourth search warrant also revealed that after the fatal shooting, Zachry had checked the ammo in the box that had been used to load the gun and found that some did not rattle, leading her to believe there was live ammo mixed in, according to the search warrant.