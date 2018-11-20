Michael B. Jordan says he wants Roy Jones Jr in the ring, boxer accepts

Roy Jones Jr. accepted actor Michael B. Jordan's challenge to the boxing veteran, telling the "Creed" star that "we'll make it happen," TMZ reported on Tuesday morning.

"First thing is, you know, I've never ducked a fight in my life," Jone Jr. said. "If Michael B. wants this for real, contact Roy Jones Jr. and we'll make it happen."

Jordan, 31, was leaving Avenue nightclub in Hollywood on Saturday when he told TMZ that he would want to step into the ring with Jones Jr., 49.

"Roy Jones, that's my dude, bro ... I feel like I could do my thing a little bit. I could hold my thing, right now, but in his prime, nah," Jordan said.

Jones believes the "old school vet" experience that would differentiate him and allow him to win Jordan today, even though the actor is "younger" and "probably in better condition," he said.

"I know he can't beat me still," Jones said.

He said Jordan might have to wait "four or five weeks" for the fight to happen, but he wants to take the "Creed" actor in "deep water" and give him some real-life boxing experience.

"No, no, no, I'm not letting you off that easy, I'm going to need five, six rounds at you," he said.

The sequel "Creed II," starring Jordan, will release on Nov. 21.