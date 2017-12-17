Rose McGowan slams Meryl Streep, others ahead of Golden Globes protest

Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan took to Twitter during the weekend, attacking actresses who will wear black at the upcoming Golden Globes.

Numerous actresses are expected to wear the color at the January award show as a way of protesting sexual harassment in Hollywood, People reported Thursday.

The news comes in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations against film producer Weinstein, who has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” McGowan tweeted Saturday. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.”

Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman co-founded Marchesa in 2004. The fashion designer announced in October that she was leaving her husband.

McGowan called Streep “such a lie” in a Dec. 8 tweet. Speaking at a Dec. 7 event, Streep had called the allegations against Weinstein the “most gargantuan example of disrespect,” USA Today reported.

“I’m hearing reports that women are going to be wearing black to the award show,” “Extra” correspondent A.J. Calloway told Streep at “The Post” premiere on Friday. “Is this --”

“I don’t know,” Streep said, before adding that she was “not talking. You gotta tune in, don’t ya?”

The Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, Calif.

