Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman: Who is she?

Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s wife, announced this week that she is leaving the Hollywood producer, amid the fallout from reports detailing Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct toward multiple women.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” she told People in a statement Tuesday.

Chapman, 41, is an English former model who has done modelling work for Head and Shoulders, according to Metro.

Chapman founded the luxury brand Marchesa, which is known for its red carpet gowns, with design partner Keren Craig in 2004 -- the same year Chapman met Weinstein at a New York City party.

The couple began dating that year after the mogul left his wife, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chapman and Weinstein later tied the knot in 2007. They have two children: 7-year-old India Pearl and 4-year-old Dashiell.

The Weinstein Company, among other film and television projects, produces “Project Runway” and “Project Runway All Stars.” Chapman has been a guest judge and regular judge, respectively, on the programs, and has also acted in movies produced by her husband, the report said.

Weinstein has also reportedly assisted in getting celebrities to wear Chapman's fashion label.

When the scandal broke last week in the New York Times, Weinstein told Page Six that Chapman “stands 100 percent behind me.”

But by Tuesday Chapman announced she was leaving.

“I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for,” the producer told People in a statement on Tuesday.

Weinstein later told Page Six on Wednesday, "I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.