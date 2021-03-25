Rose McGowan slams VP Harris for joining Bill Clinton for women empowerment event: 'Have you no soul?'

Rose McGowan ripped Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of her scheduled visit to join former President Bill Clinton for a speaking engagement focused on women empowerment.

Harris and Clinton have a one-on-one conversation scheduled for Friday to discuss "the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world," according to a Clinton Foundation press release.

The event is one of several throughout this week in honor of the 13th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting in partnership with Howard University.

McGowan, who has distanced herself from Hollywood by moving to Mexico last year amid the ongoing pandemic, called Harris' participation in the event "obscene."

Taking to Twitter, McGowan condemned Harris for joining forces with Clinton, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. McGowan also called attention to the former president's rumored ties to late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.

Back in December, Doug Band, a former confidante of Clinton's claimed to Vanity Fair he took a 2003 trip to the "pedophile" island of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton has denied has denied visiting Epstein's island.

"This is obscene @KamalaHarris. You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting. Have you no soul? Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are," McGowan wrote Thursday night on the social media platform.

McGowan, one of Harvey Weinstein's first assault accusers, has become an advocate for victims of sexual assault. In an interview with Fox News in February, the former actress spoke out in support of Lindsey Boylan, the first of seven women who have come forward with misconduct claims against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"I completely stand by Lindsey Boylan. Its truth leaks from every word on the screen that she wrote," McGowan told us. "She, none of us, should endure what she endured. If they're doing it to her, what are they doing to constituents? What is he going to do to what he considers the little people? It's monstrous."

"The fact that [Cuomo] was still doing it after the Weinstein allegations and during the #MeToo movement is egregious and disgusting," McGowan furthered. "It just shows the level of sociopathy that those at the highest levels of power have."

Cuomo has denied the claims. McGowan also recently opened up about her decision to flee the U.S., calling the country a "divided land."

"It's a shame because that land is worth fighting for," McGowan told us, confirming that she's become a permanent resident of Mexico.

Besides Harris, the Clinton Foundation's four-day long event will include speakers Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The Howard University-hosted talk raised questions about past accusations against Clinton, as well as Harris' previous advocacy surrounding #MeToo and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. One of those women, Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of rape, balked at the scheduled event.

The former president has denied multiple allegations, including Broaddrick's, but famously admitted to engaging in sexual activity with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

