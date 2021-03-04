Rose McGowan calls America 'a divided land,' details path to 'healing' after moving to Mexico

Activist Rose McGowan says the political divide in America contributed to her decision to move out of the United States to Mexico last year.

Speaking with Fox News from her new home, the former "Charmed" actress detailed her current path to healing after feeling rather depleted in the wake of Harvey Weinstein's early 2020 New York trial as well as the build-up to the presidential election.

"I had a real hard run," McGowan told us when reflecting on the few years. "I want to thank the Mexican people and the nation for allowing me to stay and continue my healing. I'm very grateful."

McGowan calls her new country of residence "magical." She says the "softness of Mexico" she witnesses daily is a stark contrast to her experience living in the United States.

ROSE MCGOWAN BACKS CUOMO ACCUSER LINDSEY BOYLAN, CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO 'MONSTROUS' CLAIMS

"It is a divided land," McGowan said of the U.S. "It's a shame because that land is worth fighting for."

McGowan headed south in early 2020, right after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. She said she specifically felt the need to separate herself from America because it essentially feels like media is shoved in everyone's faces.

"There’s a distance that I have that I needed and I frankly feel very badly for people that are living there because the media assaults them with graphic and sound. Media is not like that in other places," McGowan continued. "It does something to people's minds and it puts them on edge and fear."

For McGowan, Mexico is reminiscent of her past. Her father lived on the west coast of the country so her return has reminded her of its vibrant culture.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ACCUSER ROSE MCGOWAN ON LIFE 1 YEAR AFTER HIS GUILTY RULING: 'I'M SHOCKED I'M STILL ALIVE'

"It's not what the media makes it out to be. It's not all people trying to get across the border and stealing your belongings. That’s not the truth of it here at all. Mexico City has 160 art museums more than anywhere else in the world. It's an incredibly rich and cultured land," she furthered.

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, Mexico's so corrupt.' Uh, hi, Andrew Cuomo!" the former star added, referencing the New York governor's current sexual harassment scandal.

Three women have recently come forward with allegations against Cuomo, two of whom worked under him. Cuomo has since said he feels "awful" but that making others feel uncomfortable was "unintentional."

"It doesn’t matter my intent, what it matters is if anybody was offended by it," the governor added.

The first woman to come forward last month with harassment allegations was Lindsey Boylan, his former top aide. McGowan previously told Fox News she stands behind Boylan and called for Cuomo to be removed from office.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I completely stand by Lindsey Boylan. Its truth leaks from every word on the screen that she wrote," McGowan said of Boylan's published claims. "She, none of us, should endure what she endured. If they're doing it to her, what are they doing to constituents? What is he going to do to what he considers the little people? It's monstrous."

McGowan is now physically thousands of miles away from America's political arena. While she's still weighing in on Twitter, she's leading a much more peaceful day-to-day life. Plus, she confirmed she's found love.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking of the new man in her life, she said: "He’s one of the best humans I've ever met. He didn’t know who I was and that’s lovely. He knows that I'm very unique. He says he has never met anyone quite like me but I've never met anyone quite like him. I'm very much in love and I'm very happy."