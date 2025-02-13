Rory Feek’s daughter rips country singer for shaming her mom after discovering he’s not biological father

Country singer Rory Feek’s daughter is speaking out after she discovered he’s not her biological father.

Hopie, 36, took to Instagram to slam her father in an emotional post and called Rory’s actions "extremely disappointing."

"When I had the conversation with Rory, my one request was for him to be kind and not shame my mom. Today, he shared her private history in his blog, which is extremely disappointing," Hopie began her lengthy social media post.

Her comments come after Rory shared a blog post titled, "a different dad," "… this news and this blood test doesn’t change anything for me," Rory wrote. "I love you as my daughter and I always will".

On Feb. 8, Hopie posted a video that revealed she took a 23andMe test that determined Rory was not her father. She pointed out that her father was a man named B.C.

"I’ve never experienced unconditional love like that before," she said in her video, as she referred to B.C. Hopie added she has "gotten really close" with her biological father over the last six months.

"When I had the conversation with Rory, my one request was for him to be kind and not shame my mom. Today, he shared her private history in his blog, which is extremely disappointing." — Hopie Feek

Meanwhile, on Rory’s blog he shared how Hopie’s news that he wasn’t her biological father didn’t "completely surprise" him.

He explained that his ex-wife’s due date, when she was expected to have Rory, didn’t align with when he returned from a six-month deployment with the Marines.

When Rory asked his ex-wife if Hopie was his daughter, she adamantly said yes.

"I’m disappointed and sad that it took three decades to learn this. But the truth is… I mostly hurt for Hopie," Rory penned in his blog post.

"Hopie has such a tender heart, filled with child-like wonder and light, even in the darkest of days. It’s heartbreaking that she has had to deal with such an incredible amount of pain and loss in her relatively short life."

In response to Rory’s blog post, Hopie also noted that she regretted sharing that she was bisexual with the country singer, writing that he was "hateful and judgmental." She also claimed he used her information to sell books.

"From now on, I just wish my stories could be my own to tell and share," Hopie concluded her Instagram post. "I want to move forward and find happiness with the people who love me, far away from this online hate."

The family feud comes months after Rory revealed that he recently made an attempt to visit his eldest daughters, Heidi and Hopie, amid their ongoing family dispute over his parenting of their 10-year-old sister, Indiana.

In September, Heidi, 37, and Hopie decided to take legal action against the 59-year-old country singer after they expressed their concerns that he put Indiana in "harm's way" and stated that their father prevented them from any communication with their younger sibling.

In a blog post titled "canceled" that he shared at the time, Rory addressed the conflict, and wrote that their family "isn't perfect" and their struggles "aren't something that just happened this summer."

"We’ve always been a work-in-progress, and I feel fairly certain we always will be," he admitted. "There are things that my older daughters and I need to work out together. Right now we're at an impasse on how that's ever going to happen."

Reps for Rory and Hopie Feek did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.