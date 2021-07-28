Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ron Popeil, infomercial icon, dead at 86

The inventor coined the phrase, 'Set it and forget it'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Ron Popeil, known for appearing in famous infomercials, has died at the age of 86.

The television personality and inventor passed away on Wednesday morning at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a press release from his rep obtained by Fox News. 

Popeil was known best for the catchphrase "set it and forget it," which he used to sell the Showtime Rotisserie. The product reportedly grossed over $1 billion, blowing past other sales records, including those from QVC.

Ron Popeil, known for appearing in famous infomercials, has died at the age of 86. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

