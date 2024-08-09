Expand / Collapse search
Rod Stewart cancels 200th Las Vegas show due to illness: 'I'm absolutely gutted'

'Forever Young' singer recently announced additional 2025 dates for his Vegas residency

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Rod Stewart has canceled his 200th and final 2024 show of his Las Vegas residency due to illness. 

"I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration," Stewart wrote in a statement on social media. 

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long."

rod stewart performing on stage

Rod Stewart announced he's canceling the 200th and final show of his current residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Roberto Ricciuti/Redfern)

The 79-year-old rock star continued, "My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

While Stewart was scheduled to perform on Aug. 7 to conclude his 13-year residency, the British singer announced earlier in the morning that he would return to the iconic Las Vegas venue for "The Encore Shows" in 2025. 

rod stewart with arms spread wide onstage

The "Forever Young" crooner has said that he isn’t afraid of turning 80. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

"Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!"  Stewart shared on Instagram.

"Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!"

Last month, the "Forever Young" crooner shared that he isn’t afraid of turning 80.

Penny Lancaster sips a martini with husband Rod Stewart

Stewart and Lancaster have been married since 2007 and have two sons together. (Dave Bennett)

"I'm aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear," Stewart told the US Sun. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket."

He added, "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Stewart explained he’s taking safety measures to maintain his health, as he plans to continue performing.

Rod Stewart rocks bolo tie with white suit

Rod Stewart is mindful of what's to come ahead of his 80th birthday. (Samir Hussein)

"I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s, and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that," he said. "Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

He shared, "The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians, and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

Despite the rockstar lifestyle on stage, Stewart, who has endured battles with both prostate and thyroid cancer, is still "more aware of my health now than before."

Stewart previously told HELLO! magazine that he doesn’t see himself "slowing down anytime soon."

