Robert Redford: No point in impeaching Trump if there will be ‘no planet to live on’

Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford says impeaching President Trump doesn't matter very much "without a planet to live on."

The 82-year-old veteran actor made the clarion call to put climate change activism at the top of the list on everyone's agenda in an Earth Day op-ed for TIME.com.

ROBERT REDFORD PENS OP-ED CALLING ON PEOPLE TO VOTE DONALD TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE: 'CHOOSE CIVILITY AND PROGRESS'

The No. 1 priority for combatting climate change is to elect leaders who oppose it.

Redford said President Trump "has made terrible decisions followed by worse decisions" like promising to withdraw from the Paris Agreement or appointing "climate change deniers to head the EPA," among others.

GOP CHALLENGER SAYS MAXINE WATERS, NOT TRUMP, MORE LIKELY TO BE IMPEACHED

"Nothing stands in our way but ourselves," the Hollywood actor concluded.

Redford pointed to voting early this year in another op-ed for the Washington Post, asking young people to make Trump a one-term president in 2020.

CALIFORNIA RESTAURANTS MAY ADD CLIMATE CHANGE SURCHARGE: 'WE AS CHEFS WANT TO DO THE RIGHT THING'

"We have a president who degrades everything he touches, a person who does not understand (or care?) that his duty is to defend our democracy,” he said, in part.

In August, Redford told Entertainment Weekly he planned to retire after starring in the film “The Old Man & the Gun."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting," he told EW at the time, "and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21.”