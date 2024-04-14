Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and more stars celebrate 10th Breakthrough Prize

Hosted by James Corden, the ceremony honors achievement in the world of science and math

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Hollywood turned out for the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize gala, bringing A-list entertainment stars together with the world of science and math.

Recent Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. was in attendance with his wife, Susan Downey, serving as one of the many star presenters. Joining him were Kim Kardashian, who brought mom Kris Jenner, and past Oscar-winners Brie Larson and Jessica Chastain.

The Breakthrough Prize celebrates research achievements and the world’s top scientists, giving out more than $15 million in prizes annually.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr holding hands on the red carpet

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the 10th Breakthrough Prize ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.  (Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posing on the red carpet together

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian appeared at the Breakthrough Prize award ceremony Saturday night. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Side by side photos of Brie Larson and Jessica Chastain

Past best actress Oscar-winners Brie Larson and Jessica Chastain were both in attendance at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony Saturday night. (Getty Images)

Also on hand were recent nominees Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Rob Lowe.

Side by side photos of Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper

Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper were on hand for the Breakthrough Prize on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom holding hands on the red carpet

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff posing together on the red carpet

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff attend the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Top Hollywood producers like Brian Grazer and Jeffrey Katzenberg attended, as well as some of the biggest names from the tech world, including Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Adam Levine, Charlie Puth and David Foster provided musical performances for the ceremony, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and hosted by James Corden. 

David Foster sitting at a piano with an inset of Charlie Puth and an inset of Adam Levine

David Foster performed at the Breakthrough Prize, as did Charlie Puth and Adam Levine. (Getty Images)

The Breakthrough Prize presents $3 million in prize money in the fields of Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics, as well as the New Horizons Prize in Physics for researchers early in their career, worth $100,000.

The Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize also awards $50,000 to female mathematicians who have recently completed PhDs and produced important results.

Founded by a bevy of big names in the world of tech, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Silicon Valley entrepreneur investor Yuri Milner and his wife Julia Milner, and 23andMe Anne Wojcicki, their respective foundations have sponsored the awards over the years. 

