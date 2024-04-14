Robert Downey Jr., Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and more stars celebrate 10th Breakthrough Prize

Hollywood turned out for the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize gala, bringing A-list entertainment stars together with the world of science and math.

Recent Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. was in attendance with his wife, Susan Downey, serving as one of the many star presenters. Joining him were Kim Kardashian, who brought mom Kris Jenner, and past Oscar-winners Brie Larson and Jessica Chastain.

The Breakthrough Prize celebrates research achievements and the world’s top scientists, giving out more than $15 million in prizes annually.

Also on hand were recent nominees Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Rob Lowe.

Top Hollywood producers like Brian Grazer and Jeffrey Katzenberg attended, as well as some of the biggest names from the tech world, including Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Adam Levine, Charlie Puth and David Foster provided musical performances for the ceremony, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles and hosted by James Corden.

The Breakthrough Prize presents $3 million in prize money in the fields of Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics, as well as the New Horizons Prize in Physics for researchers early in their career, worth $100,000.

The Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize also awards $50,000 to female mathematicians who have recently completed PhDs and produced important results.

Founded by a bevy of big names in the world of tech, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Silicon Valley entrepreneur investor Yuri Milner and his wife Julia Milner, and 23andMe Anne Wojcicki, their respective foundations have sponsored the awards over the years.