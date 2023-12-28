Rob Lowe shares hardest part of new role as game show host: 'It kills me'

Rob Lowe is putting his hosting skills to the test.

The "Parks and Recreation" star is the host of Fox's new game show, "The Floor," and while he's enjoying his new role, he admitted to getting too "invested" in the contestants' journey.

"Well, it kills me when they're not doing well. It kills me," he told Fox News. "Like, I'm super invested."

"The Floor" follows 81 contestants who are standing on squares and competing against each other for the chance to win $250,000. Lowe compared the game to "chess or checkers" with each square representing a different "area of trivia expertise." He explained that the only way to get to a different square is "by answering trivia questions" against their opponents, so they need to use strategy to win.

Lowe was excited to host the show for more than one reason. The first being because "at the end of the day, it's trivia, which I love. I love Trivial Pursuit. I love games like that, and this is the best iteration of that I've ever seen." The second reason is because he gets to "connect with people."

"It allows me to do a very specific thing that I love to do, which is [to] be with people unscripted, on the fly, ad lib, hopefully be funny, and connect with people against the backdrop of money that changes these people's lives," he said. "And then, of course, the game part, because I love games."

The actor has not slowed down since getting his big break by starring as Sodapop in "The Outsiders" in 1983. He is currently starring in two shows, "9-1-1 Lone Star" on Fox and "Unstable" on Netflix, which he stars in with his son, John Owen.

During an interview with Extra TV in December, Lowe assured fans that the new season of the show is "super elevated this year in terms of the comedy" and has added some "great new cast members."

"It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of ‘Unstable,’" the father-son-duo said in a joint statement in November 2023. "Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way."

The "Code Black" star is turning 60 this year, but he isn't planning on slowing down any time soon. After a conversation with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, Lowe learned the secret to keep working despite getting older.

"By being curious and optimistic," he told Extra about sustaining career longevity. "Clint Eastwood, I said to him once, I said, ‘Clint, you’re 90, and you’re directing movies.’ He says, ‘I never let the old man in.’"

"The Floor" premieres on Fox on Jan. 2.

