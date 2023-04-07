Rob Lowe reveals what ‘gypped’ him out of his honeymoon

Rob Lowe revealed he had to cut his honeymoon short to film "Wayne's World" in 1992.

Lowe appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where the two talked about some of his hit films.

"I had to come back from my honeymoon to do that movie," Lowe admitted.

"My wife and I had just gotten married. We got to Cabo San Lucas. My wife Sheryl, this will be our 32nd wedding anniversary," he told Barrymore.

"But that movie gypped me out of my honeymoon."

Lowe noted he did do a "redo" of the honeymoon with Sheryl.

Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff married in 1991. The two first met on a blind date in 1983 but didn't begin dating until 1989 after reconnecting. At the time, Berkoff was working as a makeup artist on Lowe's film "Bad Influence."

The "Unstable" actor recently spoke about the secrets to his lasting marriage with Berkoff.

"It's all about who you choose. . . . Sheryl was and is my best friend," Lowe said on "Table for Two," an iHeartPodcast hosted by Bruce Bozzi. "So if you marry for anything other than the fact that it's your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump. 'Cause that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows."

"People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work. . . . But what it does take is forgiveness. And being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on," Lowe explained.

Berkoff and Lowe share two sons; John Owen Lowe and Michael Edward Lowe.

Lowe and his son John Owen star together in Netflix's "Unstable" and spoke about the experience in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"It is a very strange, very meta experience . . . playing a father and son . . . then calling ‘Cut,’ and you are [still] a father and son is a little mind-bending, especially when our characters aren't that different from who we are in real life," John Owen explained.

"He'd be correcting me on camera and then correcting me off camera, and it kind of breaks your brain a little bit, but it was fun."