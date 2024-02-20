Rob Lowe expresses 'concern' with weight-loss injection trend: 'Now what?'

Throughout his many decades as a Hollywood star, Rob Lowe has always been a proponent of a healthy lifestyle. Weeks away from turning 60, the actor is commenting on the recent weight-loss fad: prescribed injections.

Prescriptions like Ozempic, an approved injectable medication for Type 2 diabetes, are now being used as a method to curb hunger. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne and Rosie O'Donnell have admitted to using it, or similar medications.

Lowe is hesitant to fully endorse the trend. "I see people who are taking all the new weight-loss drugs and that's great, and it's really changed their lives. But my concern always is, okay, now what?" Lowe told People magazine.

ROB LOWE'S KEY TO STAYING YOUNG IS AN 'EMBARRASSING AMOUNT OF SLEEP'

"What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?"

"I never ever talk about diets, I talk about lifestyle," he noted, although Lowe has actively promoted the Atkins diet, which focuses on consuming a low amount of carbohydrates and a high amount of protein.

"I'm trying to be even more disciplined now as I'm older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger," he added. "So I tried to cut sugar completely as my new year's resolution. And now I'm figuring, okay, that's not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lowe is not the only celebrity speaking out on the popular trend.

Mark Wahlberg recently shared similar sentiments with Fox News Digital. "To each his own," he said. "I just suggest to people, especially I'm trying to encourage young people, prevention is better than cure. So we want to continue to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle."

WATCH: MARK WAHLBERG WEIGHS IN ON OZEMPIC, STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everything in moderation. Should you be able to enjoy foods and desserts? All of those things – enjoy. But eating right, exercise and finding a nice balance [is important]. But I don't knock anybody for doing what they feel is the best thing for them."