Rob Lowe has appeared to stop aging, and he has secrets to staying youthful.

As Lowe approaches his 60th birthday in March, the actor was recently featured on USA Today's "The Essentials," and he shared how he maintains his lifestyle.

The "9-1-1 Lone Star" actor revealed he starts his morning with a gratitude list and a prayer, but his morning routine kicks off after he gets an "embarrassing amount of sleep."

"I get tons of sleep. Like, an embarrassing amount," Lowe said without sharing a specific number. "I don't want people to think something is wrong with me. It's a lot of sleep, not 12 hours. But if there's ever 12 (hours) to be had, I'm taking it."

Rob prioritizes rest so much he'll even take a nap while being driven in his black Cadillac Escalade SUV.

"The seats recline all the way down, so I can sleep between the various seats," he shared. "I have it down to a science. The eye mask, the Bose noise-canceling headphones. And I'm gone."

Along with a solid amount of rest, Lowe sticks to a low-carb, high-protein Atkins diet. The actor told the outlet he realized in his 30s he couldn't eat how he used to and maintain his physique.

"I've been doing it ever since," Lowe said. "You're only as good as what you eat."

Lowe has been an Atkins spokesperson since 2018, and he noted there are times he misses a good carb-packed meal.

"It bums me out. Believe me, I'd love to eat nothing but pies and milkshakes," he explained. "And I would love to eat like a 15-year-old. But I can't."

In October 2021, Lowe explained the benefits of the Atkins diet to GQ magazine.

"I'm now getting the studies that are backing up what I have been doing intuitively for years, which is eating the Atkins way — low carb, low sugar — and getting more than enough sleep," he said at the time.

"People used to make fun of me. But now the science is catching up — that it's more than beauty sleep. It's brain sleep, it's body sleep, it's focus."

The "Youngblood" star previously shared that his favorite treat is the Atkins iced coffee vanilla latte protein shake.

"It's got 15 grams of protein and as much caffeine. I love caffeine. It has as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. I have one of these at four o'clock or 4:30 every day," he told E! News in 2022.

Along with a strict diet, Lowe has been sober for 33 years. He believes not consuming alcohol also helps his appearance.

"I haven't had a drink in 33 years. That's a huge thing, even beyond recovery," Lowe said. "When you think about the calories and the bloat you're missing. That just adds up. So that's super helpful."

Lowe is consistent with starting his mornings off on a positive note. Included in his daily gratitude list — before his prayer — are specific things and people that never change.

"It's my family, our health, my sobriety," Lowe said. "Then I go into my four dogs (Daisy, Oscar, Owen and Bella) and the ability to do a job I love. And I try to get the list going as long as I can. Some days it's longer, some days it's shorter."

Lowe has been married to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, since 1991. They share sons Matthew, 31, and John, 29.