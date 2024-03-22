'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' 'Matilda' and other Roald Dahl books that were made into popular movies

Roald Dahl’s books have captured the hearts of children — and adults — for generations. His imaginative stories have made way for many popular movies.

You may not even know that a handful of your favorite films stemmed from Dahl’s stories. Some live action and animated films of Dahl's include the ever-popular "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

These six movies were inspired by the characters and plots penned by British author Dahl.

24 ANIMATED MOVIES MADE FOR CHILDREN YOU CAN ENJOY AS AN ADULT: FROM OLD CLASSICS TO NEW EDITIONS

1. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

The book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" was released in 1964. This book about a chocolate maker named Willy Wonka, who invites a group of children to his mysterious factory, was made into a film shortly after the book was published.

The first movie based on this story, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," was released in 1971 featuring actor and comedian Gene Wilder as the chocolate maker.

A second movie based on the Dahl book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," was released in 2005. This time, Golden Globe winner Johnny Depp stepped into the role.

In 2023, "Wonka" was released with American-French actor Timothée Chalamet starring as the lead. This movie is inspired by the Wonka character created by Dahl but tells a unique story dissimilar from the other films and the original book. This film serves as a prequel to the original story and dives into the backstory of how Wonka came to be.

A LOOK AT THE 3 ‘CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY’ FILMS CREATED SINCE THE 1964 BOOK BY ROALD DAHL

2. "James and the Giant Peach"

The "James and the Giant Peach" film was released in 1996 and is based on the 1961 book written by Dahl.

This Disney adaptation of the story was directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton and Denise Di Novi.

This story follows a young orphan living with his two awful aunts. James befriends new insect friends living in a gigantic peach and embarks on a new adventure. The film was a success and received an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score.

3. "Matilda"

The magical story of "Matilda" is a tale of a highly intelligent young girl who discovers she has the power to move things with her mind.

"Matilda" was published in 1988, and the movie followed with a 1996 release. Cast members included Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Mara Wilson and more.

In 2010, this story became a musical, first hitting the stage in England. In 2013, the show opened on Broadway. A film adaptation of the musical was released in 2022.

11 MOVIE ADAPTATIONS OF BESTSELLING BOOKS

4. "The BFG"

In "The BFG," a young orphan named Sophie is plucked from her bed in the middle of the night by a giant. She only knows the creatures as those who eat humans but realizes quickly that this giant is unlike others. This particular creature is a friendly giant.

The book was released in 1982 and Steven Spielberg directed Disney’s adaptation of the book titled "The BFG" in 2016. Mark Rylance plays the giant, and Ruby Barnhill plays Sophie.

5. "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

"Fantastic Mr. Fox" was published in 1970 and was made into an animated movie in 2009.

This film includes a star-studded cast, with George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray and Willem Dafoe all voicing characters in the film.

This picture was nominated for two Oscars; best achievement in music written for motion pictures, original score and best animated film of the year.

6. "The Witches"

"The Witches" is a 1983 novel by Dahl. Though this dark fantasy story was made for a children’s audience, young kids may be frightened by this story. It’s more suitable for those in late elementary school and early middle school.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To date, there have been two movies made based on this book. The first was released in 1990, and the second in 2020.

In the first version, Anjelica Huston plays the Grand High Witch. Other actors in the 1990 movie are Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher, Rowan Atkinson, Bill Paterson and Brenda Blethyn.

In the most recent version, Anne Hathaway portrays the Grand High Witch. The cast of the 2020 movie also includes Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Chris Rock.