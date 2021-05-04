RJ Mitte hopes Hollywood includes more people with disabilities: 'It's definitely growing'

RJ Mitte is interested in using art as a vessel for activism.

The 29-year-old actor, who also has cerebral palsy, takes on a moving role in the film "Triumph," an inspiring real-life story of a high school senior with cerebral palsy who has dreams of becoming a wrestler.

Mitte spoke with Fox News about his new film and how he hopes Hollywood continues to be more inclusive.

"I try to find projects that are relevant [and] have the inspirational aspect," he explained. "At the same time, [I hope] people can watch and enjoy and potentially when you see a film like this, you're going to change your view on how you view people with disabilities and how you view not just other people, but your own self. So for me, that's a key factor in every [project] I pick."

Mitte said he believes Hollywood is becoming more inclusive but there's always room to grow.

"I'm one of many people fighting for this type of diversity and equality in film and television. But it's growing. And it's positively growing. And now more than ever, it's game-changing," he described.

The "Breaking Bad" alum also knows he's leading by example and is a role model for younger stars.

"I've definitely had had positive feedback on what I've done in my career when it comes to my activism and advocacy," he said. "I've definitely seen my work pay off over the decade and change mentalities either firsthand or third."

"I think it's so important to have both sides of this coin to be able to have a well-rounded discussion and views on what we want to see and what we don't want to see," Mitte added. "That's so crucial."

"Triumph" is currently in theaters and on-demand on June 15.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.