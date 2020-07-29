Riley Keough unveils new tattoo in honor of late brother Benjamin following his suicide

Riley Keough is carrying the spirit of her late brother, Benjamin Keough, wherever she goes.

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, who is 31, took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night to share memories of her brother. Among a few video clips and videos, she unveiled a new tattoo she received in his honor following his suicide.

The photo uploaded to her Story shows the name "Benjamin Storm" tattooed in cursive writing on her collarbone. She placed a red heart emoji on the photo.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY POSTS RARE PHOTO WITH ALL FOUR OF HER KIDS

One clip shared to Riley's Story shows Benjamin saying 'Hi' to Riley as he shows her an incredible view from a trip he took to Japan.

"Hey Ri, just hanging out on top of a mountain in Kyoto," he says to the camera.

Another shows the pair goofing off in a selfie. Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough's son died by an "intraoral shotgun wound" earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed. His manner of death was ruled a suicide. He was 27.

BENJAMIN KEOUGH'S DEATH RULED A SUICIDE BY GUNSHOT WOUND

He was also the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

In a statement shared via her manager, Lisa Marie said she was "completely heartbroken" and "beyond devastated" by Benjamin's death but is trying to remain strong for her 11-year-old twins and Riley.

Riley shared a tribute to her brother in the days following, calling Benjamin an "angel" 'and "pure light."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," she wrote on Instagram.

"I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again," her emotional caption concluded.