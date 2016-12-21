Ricky Martin, Perez Hilton Join Celebrities In T-Shirt Protest Of Russia’s Anti-Gay Laws

Latin singer Ricky Martin, celebrity gossip Perez Hilton and actor Jonathan Del Arco are among a batch of celebrities donning Russian-language “Love Conquers Hate” T-shirts to show support for gays in Russia alarmed by a new law banning pro-gay “propaganda.”

It's part of an initiative launched by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest U.S. gay-rights group.

Participating celebrities will share photos of themselves wearing the T-shirts on their social media platforms, encouraging followers to do likewise. The HRC says all net proceeds from shirt sales will go to a fund supporting gay-rights efforts in Russia.

"We stand with Russia's LGBT community and their allies," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "We are committed to doing as much as we possibly can to support their efforts to repeal this heinous law."

According to the HRC, other celebrities joining the T-shirt campaign include Jonah Hill, Jaime Lee Curtis, Kristen Bell, Fergie, Kelly Osbourne, Kevin Bacon, Doutzen Kroes, Anthony Bourdain, Tim Gunn, Todd Glass, Amanda Leigh Dunn, Ana Matronic, Olympic swimmer Craig Gibbons, NBA basketball player Jason Collins, country singer Maggie Rose and soccer players Jozy Altidore, Lori Lindsey and Megan Rapinoe.

The law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations among minors" was enacted in June.

Gay-rights activists have asked the International Olympic Committee to call for the law's repeal ahead of the Winter Olympics, to be held in Russia in February.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

