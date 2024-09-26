Richard Simmons' family hits back after longtime housekeeper files to be reinstated as co-trustee of estate

Richard Simmons' family slammed his longtime housekeeper's petition to be reinstated as a co-trustee on the fitness star's estate as "greed."

The family fought back after Teresa Reveles claimed she had been pressured into signing documents removing her as a co-trustee.

"Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and the way in which she has insulted and publicly diminished their supposed three decades of friendship," the family's spokesperson Tom Estey told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve."

"Richard took impeccable care of Teresa and made sure even after his passing that she was well taken care of. She is a significant beneficiary of his will. She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all."

"The allegations in the petition are completely and demonstrably false, and we have informed her counsel of those facts. Teresa’s request to be reinstated as co-trustee was declined because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate, and Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests. Even now, two months after he died, she is staying in his house, even though she has her own residence, and she has attempted to charge the estate for her living expenses. We also have learned that a documentary has been pitched to Netflix that identifies Teresa as the principal source and contributor and that we believe will be hurtful to Richard’s legacy."

"Unfortunately, it appears that Teresa intends to waste the assets of the estate, which otherwise would go to the beneficiaries, to pursue meritless and pointless litigation. When the court is apprised of the facts that already have been given to Teresa’s attorney, we are confident that the court will deny the petition."

Reveles filed her petition to be reinstated as a co-trustee of Simmons' estate on Wednesday.

"For nearly thirty-six (36) years, Teresa lived with Richard, cared for him, and was his closest friend and devoted confidant. Not surprisingly, Richard named Teresa as one of his successor Trustees of his Trust, wanting and expecting that she would be responsible for administering his Trust should he predecease her," the petition read, according to People magazine.

According to Reveles' petition, Simmons' brother Lenny and his wife Cathy requested the longtime housekeeper sign away her role as co-trustee days after the fitness guru passed. At the time, Reveles was "understandably distraught."

Reveles claimed she believed she could lose her inheritance if she did not sign the paperwork, the petition said.

Simmons died July 13 at his home in Los Angeles. He had celebrated his 76th birthday the day before.

Reveles found the fitness instructor in his bedroom after his death.

"When I saw him, he looked peaceful," she told People magazine adding that his hands were balled into fists. "That’s why I know it was a heart attack."

"I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same."

The family later announced that Simmons had passed away from recent falls with heart disease as a contributing factor. The official cause of death was listed as a "sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries." "Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was listed as a contributing factor on the autopsy report released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

