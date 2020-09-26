Former 'Housewives' star Barbara Kavovit wants to run for NYC mayor in 2021: 'They need a woman in office!'

One former reality television star has announced interest in running for office in New York City.

Barbara Kavovit, 54, who previously starred on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York" and is the CEO of Evergreen Construction, admitted she's got her sights set on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's seat in office when it becomes up for grabs next November.

In an interview with Page Six, the former reality TV housewife said she's "strongly considering" running in 2021.

"Well, I have to say, if Donald Trump could be President of the United States, I can be Mayor of New York City," the former Bravo star told the outlet.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS LUANN DE LESSEPS, BARBARA KAVOVIT END 14-YEAR FRIENDSHIP

With a successful career in construction, Kavovit says she knows "how to rebuild."

Asked what fueled Kavovit's desire to transition into politics -- she described herself as a "tough Democrat" -- she said it was when she started to feel "unsafe on the street" that she figured she could be the one to provoke change in the city.

If she does kickstart a campaign for next year, Kavovit said her first goal would be to "rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City."

"I feel like the city is not a safe place," she said, adding she believes "people don't want to come to New York City. People don't want to stay in New York City."

She discussed the need for "more affordable housing," in addition to creating an ownership program that places more responsibility on residents.

ROBERT DE NIRO CALLS RUTH BADER GINSBURG A 'GREAT AMERICAN,' LABELS TRUMP A 'CRIMINAL'

She also vowed to crack down harder on criminals in New York City which she called the "toughest city in the world."

"I’m not going to stand for crime. I am going to help businesses. I am going to promote a safer New York City, very structured, so people feel comfortable about being here, so they want to have their business here. So they want to go on the subway and go to work," Kavovit said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayoral election in New York City will be held next November. In addition to her plans to curb crime and create safer living situations for New Yorkers, the former reality star added that the city's residents "need a woman in office!"