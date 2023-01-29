'RHOC' alum Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter is 'alive,' called her but 'won't tell me where she is'

"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tammy Knickerbocker has an update on her missing daughter, Lindsey.

The reality tv star spoke to Fox News Digital on Sunday to share that Lindsey Knickerbocker, 34, is "alive" but she is unaware of where her daughter is and who she is with.

"She (Lindsey) has called me but really won't tell me where she is," Knickerbocker began. "Thank God with all the amazing help she is alive. Still worried about where she is and the guy that is with (her)."

Knickerbocker continued: "Working on some plans hopefully to get her out."

Lindsey was last seen on January 9 in Las Vegas after being released from jail for allegedly assaulting an officer for taking her dog.

Her mother previously shared details with Fox News Digital about her last few interactions with her daughter and noted that Lindsey called her from a phone that was borrowed from a "guy on the street."

Tammy said she didn’t recognize the number but received a voicemail message saying, "Please call me. Please call me. I need help."

After the phone exchange, Tammy said she hasn’t heard from her daughter until she received a strange message that she thought was from Lindsey on January 16. She got a notification on Facebook Messenger that said, "I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ll call you tomorrow."

Tammy said she didn’t hear from Lindsey the next day. Two days later, she received another "weird" message from a person named Eric saying her daughter was seen in a tent.

The mother-of-three said she hasn’t received a Facebook message since and believed she has been blocked from talking to her daughter.

The reality television star pointed out that her daughter had "a lot of drug issues."

In 2007, Tammy joined Bravo’s "Real Housewives of Ocean County" (RHOC) in seasons two and three. She made several appearances throughout the different seasons.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report