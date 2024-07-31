'Rescue Me' star Adam Ferrara says firefighters constantly 'acting out of courage'

What started out as character research for his role as Chief ‘Needles’ Nelson in "Rescue Me" has now turned into a lifelong friendship between actor Adam Ferrara and firefighters nationwide.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian joined the FX show in season five and, through the help of a friend, got to do ride-alongs with firefighters in their truck. "They opened their arms to me and gave me everything I needed to portray them. And, I've been forever grateful ever since," he told Fox News Digital.

That was over a decade ago.

FORMER 'RESCUE ME' CHILD ACTRESS CREDITS COUNTRY MUSIC FOR HELPING HER HEAL AFTER LEUKEMIA DIAGNOSIS

Since then, Ferrara has only strengthened his relationship with the first responders, seeking out firehouses while on tour.

"When I tour as a comedian, I like to stop at all the firehouses and just, you know, shake hands, thank 'em for their service and just say hello to the guys; the men and women that work there."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"They opened their arms to me and gave me everything I needed to portray them. And, I've been forever grateful ever since." — Adam Ferrara on firefighters

Ferrera says that "more often than not," he's invited to share a meal with different departments.

"The meal in the firehouse is sacred," he shared. "I mean, that's where all family business is conducted. That's where grievances are solved or initiated. It's just like any other house. And when I'm asked to sit at that table, you know, it's an honor for me, because I know what that means to the guys."

"I feel at home with them. And anytime I can give back, for what they've done for me, I'll do it. And the FDIC is a great place to go."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

The FDIC is an annual conference for firefighters taking place in various locations across the country. It gives firefighters the opportunity to attend training sessions and network, among other things.

"One of the things I'm really pleased about is the attention to mental health. You know, they're really looking out for each other," Ferrara said. "It's not [swept] under the rug anymore. There's peer support where they're talking to each other to deal with that trauma and to take care of each other, and that sense of community and that sense of brotherhood. And to be part of that and to be able to contribute to that is, is fulfilling for me. I get a lot out of it. So, that's why I continue to do it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ferrara told Fox News Digital that he really admires firefighters and what they do for the community.

"We are in troubled times right now. Everyone's divided. People aren't getting along. And when people are faced with fear and uncertainty, they will find like-minded people. They will band together, they'll label an enemy, and they'll attack. Because that's acting out of fear. Firefighters run into burning buildings to save people they don't even know. That's acting out of courage. That's what I admire about firefighters."

WATCH: ACTOR ADAM FERRARA SHARES HIS ADMIRATION FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Ferrara can still recall from years back a special moment on the set of "Rescue Me," where real firefighters demonstrated their extreme work ethic, on and off the screen.

"There was a car fire in Brooklyn. It was a night shoot. And we have real firefighters on [set]," he explained to Fox News Digital. "We can't drive that truck. Are you kidding me? We're actors, for God's sake. We're gonna kill somebody," he joked.

WATCH: ‘RESCUE ME’ STAR ADAM FERRARA SHARES SURPRISING STORY FROM THE SET

Ferrara remembers breaking for lunch, and two firemen leaving the set. When they returned, he recognized a distinct barbeque-like smell and asked the men what had happened during the lunch break.

"During lunch hour, they left the set. They go put out a real fire. They came back. I ate a tuna fish sandwich and took a nap, and I was still cranky. These guys put out a fire and came back. Like it was nothing!" he said. "And they never talk about it … It's just a matter of fact to them. . . . To us, it's an act of courage. For them, it's Tuesday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP