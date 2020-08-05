'Ren & Stimpy' revival coming to Comedy Central

Comedy Central announced that it is officially reviving the cult animated 1990s hit “Ren & Stimpy” under a new creative team.

The network announced Wednesday that the Emmy-nominated cult hit will be added to its ever-expanding roster of adult-skewing animated shows alongside “South Park,” the upcoming “Daria” spinoff, “Jodie,” and the newly announced “Bevis and Butt-Head” and “Clone High” revivals.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group in a press release. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including 'South Park,' 'Beavis and Butt-Head' and 'Clone High' as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

'REN & STIMPY' CREATOR ACCUSED OF HARASSMENT, CHILD PORN, SEX WITH TEEN GIRL 'INTERN'

The original “Ren & Stimpy Show” debuted alongside more kid-friendly animated shows such as “Rugrats” and “Doug” on Nickelodeon in 1991. It stood apart from the other shows on the network for its dark humor, off-putting animation and imaginative storylines. The show focuses on the constantly frustrated Chihuahua Ren and his dim-witted sidekick, Stimpy.

Due to its somewhat adult nature, it was later rebooted on the former Spike network complete with swear words and more adult-leaning subject matter. Six episodes of the revival were produced but only three made it to air, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, added in the press release.

The new creative team seems a necessary pivot for the show after it came to light in 2018 that original series creator John Kricfalusi was accused by two women of workplace sexual harassment, statutory rape and possession of child pornography in a bombshell report from Buzzfeed News. He denied the allegations through his lawyer at the time.