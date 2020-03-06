Reese Witherspoon feels 'heavy-hearted' over coronavirus, Nashville tornadoes: 'This week has been a lot'

Reese Witherspoon is overcome with emotions due to the recent natural disaster in her home state and the widespread panic over the coronavirus, among other things.

The "Big Little Lies" actress took to her Instagram this week to let her millions of fans know just how she was feeling given the current state of chaos around her. She admitted she leaned on a friend as she broke into tears at the thought of so many struggling.

"This morning, a friend said to me, 'I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment,' and I started to cry," Witherspoon wrote underneath a caption of a touching photo of her son dipping his toes into an ocean. "I just felt so heavy-hearted."

The somber post continued: "There is so much happening...a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it's only Wednesday."

The "Morning Show" star shared her appreciation for a friend allowing her a moment "to just feel sad" and urged her followers to do the same if they are feeling down.

"Take what you need. Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too," she wrote. "We are in this together. Let's take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD."

Tennessee is still suffering from the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that ripped through parts of the state this week. The storm caused significant damage and left at least 24 people dead.

Country stars including Carrie Underwood and Loretta Lynn announced their safety and are now rallying behind other stars to help. On Thursday, Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief efforts.

Meanwhile, citizens' fears over the coronavirus have not dissipated, as the numbers of those infected continue to rise.

President Trump canceled his planned Friday trip to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, with the White House saying that the president does not want to interfere with the agency's work to fight the novel coronavirus. The trip was supposed to take place the same day as his scheduled visit to Tennessee to tour areas ravaged by the tornadoes.