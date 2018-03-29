Recipes that put you in the mood

Grilled Sweet Corn

With Spicy Cayenne Popcorn, Cornbread Butter & Red Chilies

Serves 4 – 8

8 ears corn

½ cup EVOO

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper, ground

2 TBS chives

¼ cup popcorn kernels

2 TBS canola oil

½ tsp. cayenne

1 red chili, sliced very thin

4 cups leftover cornbread

2 cups heavy cream

4 cups milk

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper, ground

1 lb. butter, diced

Blanch corn in boiling salted water with the husk and all for 5 minutes. Peel off the old dark layers of husk and discard along with the all the corn silk. Rub with oil and season with salt and pepper ready for the grill.

To make cornbread butter, place milk, cream, cornbread, salt and pepper into a small pot and simmer until all cornbread is soft (approximately 10 minutes). Transfer to a blender; slowly process gradually turning up the speed until the mix is very smooth. Slowly add the cubes of butter until all butter it emulsified into mixture.

To make popcorn, heat canola oil in medium pot. Once hot, add the popcorn kernels and cover with lid. Once you hear the popping slowing down, pull the pot off the heat. Season with salt, cayenne and pepper.

Grill the corn on medium high, turning until all sides are lightly charred. To plate, cut the corn in 4 pieces, drizzle with the cornbread butter and top with popcorn, chilies & chives.



Dark Chocolate Tart

With Hot Honey Buttered Potato Chips & Sea Salt

Serves 4

Chocolate Tart Shell

600g butter

400g powdered sugar

1tsp. salt

4 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

800g ap flour

100g cocoa powder

In a mixer on medium speed cream butter, sugar and salt. Once mixture is pale in color, add eggs one at a time, followed by vanilla extract. Sift flour and cocoa together into a bowl. Reduce mixer speed to low and begin adding dry ingredients little by little until all is combined. Remove dough and place on a parchment paper. Mold together into a ball, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hour to rest.

Place dough on a floured surface and roll with a floured rolling pin to 1/4” thick. Cut into 4 pieces and lay into 4 mini tart shells. Cut the excess pastry and place parchment weighed down with dried baking beans. Place in a preheated 300F oven for 12-15 minutes. Remove paper and beans and bake for a further 3 minutes. Let cool.

Dark Chocolate Filling

500g 61% chocolate

500g 65% mangaro chocolate

1000g heavy cream

5 eggs

50gr corn syrup

Boil the cream and corn syrup. Turn heat down to low and stir in the chocolate. Take of the heat, once the mix is at warm / room temp, add the eggs and pour into the tart shell.

Place in a preheated 350F oven, turn the oven off and let them bake for 5 to 10 minutes, let cool.



Hot Honey Buttered Potato Chips

1 small sweet potato, sliced very thin

1 potato, sliced very thin

1 purple potato, sliced very thin

1 qt canola oil

¼ c honey

¼ c butter

sea salt

Heat canola oil to 300 degrees F using a candy thermometer. Rinse potato chips under cold water for 2 minutes to release any extra starch. Dry the potato slices and fry for 1-2 minutes until the chips float. Using a spider, remove the chips and season with salt. If chips are not crispy return and fry for another 20-30 seconds.

Right before serving, heat a fry pan over high heat. Add honey and butter and stir until combined. Add potato chips and toss until all chips are covered. Season with sea salt and shimmy over the top of the chocolate tarts and serve.



Chilled Watermelon, Roasted Baby Rainbow Beets, Lemon Ricotta Whip, Pistachios & Fresh Herb Salad

Serves 4 – 6

12 baby rainbow beets, with 1” of stalk left attached, scrubbed clean with new scrub pad

1 beet, thinly sliced on mandolin to garnish

EVOO for roasting beets and finishing

salt & pepper

2 c whole milk ricotta

1 lemon, zested

2 Tbs EVOO

salt & pepper

¼ watermelon, cut into 1” cubes & chilled

2 Tbs lemon juice

1 cup mixed fresh herbs, basil, dill & parsley, picked

2 Tbs roasted & salted pistachios, crushed

Drizzle each beet with EVOO, season with salt and pepper. Wrap with foil and place on a sheet pan and into a preheated oven at 350F. Roast for 30-40 minutes until just tender. Remove from oven and let cool. Cut into halves or quarters depending on size.

In a bowl, whip ricotta with EVOO, salt & pepper and lemon zest.

Toss watermelon with EVOO, lemon juice, salt & pepper

To plate, smear ricotta onto platter, arrange watermelon, roasted beets & sliced beets on plate. Sprinkle generously with fresh herbs and pistachios.

